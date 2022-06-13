Mbaoma powers Enyimba to victory with hatrick as Shooting pip Plateau

Super Eagles forward Victor Mbaoma hits a hatrick as Enyimba beat Kwara United on the Matchday 33 of the NPFL.

He scored twice in the first half before completing his hat-trick in the second half to hand the People’s Elephant the maximum points. In Ibadan, Shooting Stars playing behind closed door defeated Plateau United 2-1 despite missing a penalty kick.

Taofeek Malomo put the Oluyole Warriors ahead in the 8th minute before Samuel Mathias put the away side level in the 64th minute while Moses Omodumueke put the icing on the cake, converting from the penalty spot for the host in the 89th minute.

Table-toppers Rivers United came from a goal down to beat Abia Warrior 2-1 courtesy a brace from Chijioke Akunneto. Dauda Madaki’s 89thminute goal ensured that Katsina United edged visiting MFM FC of Lagos 2-1.

