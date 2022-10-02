Sports

Mbappe hits late winner as PSG edge Nice to go top

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as Paris St-Germain beat Nice to climb back to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Lionel Messi’s excellent 20-yard free-kick, which left Kasper Schmeichel rooted to the spot, gave the French champions the lead, reports the BBC.

Gaetan Laborde pounced from close range with his first Nice goal to give the visitors a surprise leveller.

But substitute Mbappe struck in the 83rd minute to seal PSG’s seventh win in a row in all competitions.

The French striker, who replaced Hugo Ekitike just before the hour mark, slotted in from Nordi Mukiele’s cutback.

PSG are yet to lose since Christophe Galtier, who managed Nice last season, replaced Mauricio Pochettino as boss in the summer.

They go top with eight wins and a draw from nine games. Marseille, who drop to second, are also unbeaten with seven wins and two draws.

 

