Sports

Mbappe named new France captain after Lloris’ retirement

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kylian Mbappe has succeeded the retired Hugo Lloris as France captain, a source close to the team told AFP on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe, 24, accepted the proposal after discussions with coach Didier Deschamps earlier in the day.

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris brought an end to his international career in January after losing the World Cup final a month earlier.

Lloris, 36, had been skipper for more than a decade.

Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann was named vice-captain after Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane also hung up his boots following the defeat to Argentina in December.

Mbappe, who has played 66 times for his country, had been heavily linked with the role for weeks and scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final loss after helping Les Bleus to the title in 2018.

The former Monaco attacker is vice-captain at PSG behind Brazil’s Marquinhos and led the side in the defender’s absence during Sunday’s loss to Rennes.

His first game as captain will be Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Stade de France.

*Courtesy: AFP

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

I’m happy playing alongside Onuachu – Dessers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers, has expressed his happiness playing alongside national team colleague, Paul Onuachu, for Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro over the weekend. Speaking with AOIFootball after helping his team secure a 2-1 win in the opening day of the new season away at Zulte Waregem, hailed the immediate impact of Onuachu […]
Sports

Home teams rule on opening day of second-round qualifiers

Posted on Author Reporter

  It proved to be a good day for the home teams in Wednesday’s CAF second round 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. Four of the six matches ended in home wins while the other two ended in 1-1 draws. The action got under way in Douala where the Central African Republic (CAR) played host to […]
Sports

Gusau’s election: Calm returns to NFF secretariat in Abuja

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Normalcy seems to have returned to the Nigeria Football Federation headquarters with the emergence of Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau as the body’s President. When our correspondent visited the secretariat, he discovered that members of staff who had hitherto wore long faces were seen looking relaxed and mixing freely. Some of the staff who spoke to us […]

Leave a Reply