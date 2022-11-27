Sports

Mbappe scores twice as France beat Denmark

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as the defending champions laid down a World Cup marker by beating Denmark to become the first team into the knockout stage.

 

The forward stole the show once again with second-half strikes to take his side through.

 

Mbappe had earlier blazed over from 12 yards and forced Kasper Schmeichel into a save with a rising shot. But the Paris St-Germain star broke the deadlock just past the hour mark, exchanging a fine one-two with Theo Hernandez before stroking in. Denmark equalised just seven minutes later with their first effort on target as defender Andreas Christensen headed home at the far post after France failed to clear a corner.

 

Christensen, though, may have counted himself lucky to still be on the pitch at that point after receiving only a yellow card on 20 minutes for dragging back Mbappe, who was looking to run clear.

France keeper Hugo Lloris made a sharp stop to keep out Tottenham team-mate Pierre- Emile Hojbjerg’s first-time shot, while Martin Braithwaite agonisingly fired into the side netting. Four years ago Mbappe became France’s youngest scorer in the competition when aged 19. And with four minutes left, he snatched the winner, sneaking in at the far post to convert Antoine Griezmann’s cross.

All eyes were on Olivier Giroud before the game and whether he could become France’s all-time leading scorer and move clear of Thierry Henry. But the AC Milan striker failed to make an impact and was replaced just after the 61st-minute opener as Mbappe revelled in the spotlight. Just 23, he already has 31 international goals and is rapidly closing in on Giroud and Henry’s 51-goal mark.

 

Mbappe’s double helped France win a sixth straight World Cup game for the first time and also become the first holders since Brazil in 2006 to qualify from the group stage.

He converted the first following a delightful interchange with Theo Hernandez, who replaced brother Lucas after a knee injury ended his tournament. Defender Raphael Varane started a game for the first time since 22 October, when he left the pitch in tears for Manchester United against Chelsea after suffering a muscular injury in the Premier League game.

He had the first chance when a flicked header was cleared off the line by Joakim Maehle. Adrien Rabiot’s nodded effort was then tipped away by Schmeichel, while the Nice keeper also kept out Griezmann’s low drive.

Although Denmark equalised through Christensen’s header – only one of two efforts on goal for Kasper Hjulmand’s men – Mbappe turned in Griezmann’s cross before celebrating passionately in front of the flag-waving French fans.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

COVID-19 infection gave Djokovic –Lawyers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tennis star Novak Djokovic had a vaccine exemption to enter Australia after a Covid infection on 16 December, his lawyers say in court documents. Djokovic was denied entry to Australia after landing in Melbourne this week to play in the Australian Open.   The world’s top ranked tennis player is currently in an immigration detention […]
Sports

Everton seal deal for Brazilian midfielder, Allan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Everton have completed the signing of Brazil international Allan, with the midfielder penning a three-year deal until the end of June 2023.   Allan, who joins Everton for an undisclosed fee following five years with Italian club Napoli, has nine senior caps for his country, having won the Copa America last year. The 29-year-old played […]
Sports

India 2022: Flamingos fly past DR Congo into third round of African series

Posted on Author  Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

Two goals by Opeyemi Ajakaiye and one each by Tumininu Adeshina, Anastasia Atume and Taiwo Afolabi steered Nigeria’s U17 girls to a 5-0 defeat of their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo, in their second round second leg tie of African qualifying series for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. The result in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica