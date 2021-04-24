Sports

Mbappe scores twice to send PSG top

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Metz to move two points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
The 22-year-old controlled Ander Herrera’s ball over the top and raced clear of the Metz defence before slotting in a fourth-minute opener, reports the BBC.
Fabien Centonze responded for the hosts with a header one minute into the second half, but Mbappe’s deflected 20-yard strike restored PSG’s lead.
Substitute Mauro Icardi won and then scored a late penalty to seal victory.
After his double on Saturday, France international Mbappe has scored 25 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season – and 37 goals in 42 games across all competitions for PSG in 2020-21.
Icardi, meanwhile, was introduced with nine minutes remaining but was still able to improve on a week which also featured a hat-trick on Wednesday, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side progressed to the French Cup semi-finals by thrashing Angers.
The result means five points separate the top four in a tight Ligue 1 title race, however Pochettino’s leaders – crowned champions in seven of the past eight seasons – have played a game more than their rivals.
Three-time champions Lille, in second, can return top with victory at fourth-placed Lyon on Sunday (20:00 BST) in a key fixture at the summit.
Next up for PSG is a Champions League semi-final first leg against Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 20:00.

