Sports

Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for ‘disrespecting’ Zidane

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

France forward Kylian Mbappe has come out in support of Zinedine Zidane after the country’s football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said he would not pick up the phone if the former midfielder called him to discuss coaching the national team.

The FFF had announced head coach Didier Deschamps’s contract extension on Saturday after he led France to a second consecutive World Cup final, where they lost to Argentina on penalties in Qatar last month. Zidane had previously been a favourite to succeed Deschamps.

When asked if Zidane, a World Cup winner with France in 1998 and a national icon, would now manage the Brazilian national team instead, Le Graet told RMC: “I don’t give a damn, he can go wherever he wants.

“I know very well that Zidane was always on the radar. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps’s departure… But who can make serious reproaches to Deschamps? Nobody.

“He (Zidane) does what he wants, it’s none of my business. I’ve never met him, we’ve never considered parting with Didier. He can go where he wants, to a club… If Zidane tried to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn’t even pick up the phone.”

Zidane was the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row when he was in charge of Real Madrid.

The 50-year-old, who also won the 2000 European Championship with France in a glittering career, is currently without a job after he left his role with the Spanish club last year.

“Zidane is France, we don’t disrespect the legend like that,” Mbappe said on Twitter after Le Graet’s interview was aired.

Le Graet’s dismissal of Zidane as a potential successor to Deschamps comes two years after he had backed the former midfielder to take up the reins if he was available.

France’s Minister for Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera was one of many politicians who reacted to Le Graet’s comments, saying the president of the country’s “biggest sporting federation” had crossed a line.

“Yet more out-of-touch comments and on top of that a shameful lack of respect, which hurts us all, towards a legend of football and sport,” she wrote on Twitter.

French politician Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade also demanded an apology from Le Graet, saying on Twitter: “Zidane is a monument of French football and sport. A personality loved by all French people… Our football deserves better than that.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Etim Esin faults NFF’s scouting style

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has called on the Nigeria football federation to change its scouting mechanism by bringing in ex internationals to run the department. Esin stated that players who represented the country in the past were picked on merit unlike what we currently have. He gave instances with the likes of Austin Okocha, […]
Sports

Europa League: Arsenal, Man Utd cruise into semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal impressively swept aside Slavia Prague to reach the Europa League semi-finals with a fine away victory in the second leg. The night had potential to be a nervy affair with the tie evenly poised at 1-1, but the Gunners produced one of their best performances of the campaign to keep alive their hopes […]
Sports

Samuel Eto’o survives auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cameroon football legend and former Chelsea, Barcelona as well as Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o  has been involved in a car accident in Cameroon. According to reports from multiple sources, Eto’o was travelling across Cameroon when his car was hit from behind by another vehicle. However, his condition is reportedly stable in an unnamed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica