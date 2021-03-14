News

Mbazulike laments lack of unity among Ndigbo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)

…says party loyalty has taken away brotherhood spirit

 

First Republic Minister for Aviation Chief Mbazulike Amaechi has lamented the absence of unity among Leaders of the South East and alleged that party loyalty has taken away the spirit of brotherhood.

 

Also, he said that for Ndigbo to succeed in the politics of Nigeria, they should shun party affinity and form a common front  in the interest of the geopolitical zone.

 

He said: “During the First Republic, we had that spirit of oneness and brotherhood irrespective of the party they belonged to and it served us better. Today it is a party affair and it is not helping us at all.

 

“Even during the Second Republic it was not like what we have now and it is shameful that we cannot form a common front and when one person convenes a meeting, others will begin to look at it from political party affiliations. Nothing meaningful will be achieved at the meeting and we go back to square one.”

 

He continued: “I advocate for that homogenous relationship among our present Igbo leaders and even when elders like us call for meetings, some would be raising questions about who is sponsoring the meeting and from there they start attaching political sentiments to the meeting and  they will also come to the meeting with a mind set.” On 2023, he said: ”

 

This will not help us in next general election in 2023 as we canvass that it is our turn to produce the next President of Nigeria even among party members, we also experience the same lack of unity and that explains why in four years we produced three Senate Presidents .

 

“When the drums of impeachment are sounded your brother would be warming up to take over from the person facing the impeachment. “It is never too late to start looking inwards so that we can stand as a formidable body and actualize our ambition.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bauchi gets three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks from BUA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi State in line with its continued efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.   Presenting the ambulances and facemasks to Governor Bala Mohammed, the Director, Government Relations, BUA, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, reechoed the commitment of the founder and Chairman of […]
News

LASU blames non-remittance of deductions for drop in subvention, IGR

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Againstthebackdropof allegation of default in non-remittance of staff’s salary deductions to cooperative societies preferred against the management of the Lagos State University (LASU), and the attendant controversy, the management has explained that this was caused by the shortfall in the state government’s monthly subvention and the significant drop in the university’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) […]
News

NSSF trains 518 administrators, teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

No fewer than 518 administrators and teachers participated in the just concluded three days retreat facilitated by the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) in affiliation with the International School Sports Federation. The training which held from July 21 to July 23 was tagged   “Towards Effective Teaching of Physical and Health Education and Management of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica