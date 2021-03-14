Mbazulike laments lack of unity among Ndigbo

…says party loyalty has taken away brotherhood spirit

First Republic Minister for Aviation Chief Mbazulike Amaechi has lamented the absence of unity among Leaders of the South East and alleged that party loyalty has taken away the spirit of brotherhood.

Also, he said that for Ndigbo to succeed in the politics of Nigeria, they should shun party affinity and form a common front in the interest of the geopolitical zone.

He said: “During the First Republic, we had that spirit of oneness and brotherhood irrespective of the party they belonged to and it served us better. Today it is a party affair and it is not helping us at all.

“Even during the Second Republic it was not like what we have now and it is shameful that we cannot form a common front and when one person convenes a meeting, others will begin to look at it from political party affiliations. Nothing meaningful will be achieved at the meeting and we go back to square one.”

He continued: “I advocate for that homogenous relationship among our present Igbo leaders and even when elders like us call for meetings, some would be raising questions about who is sponsoring the meeting and from there they start attaching political sentiments to the meeting and they will also come to the meeting with a mind set.” On 2023, he said: ”

This will not help us in next general election in 2023 as we canvass that it is our turn to produce the next President of Nigeria even among party members, we also experience the same lack of unity and that explains why in four years we produced three Senate Presidents .

“When the drums of impeachment are sounded your brother would be warming up to take over from the person facing the impeachment. “It is never too late to start looking inwards so that we can stand as a formidable body and actualize our ambition.”

