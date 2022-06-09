News

M’Belt Forum hails Tinubu

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday lauded the victory of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the presidential primary of the party ahead of next year’s general election. Pogu, who spoke in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, commended the resolve of other northern APC governors to support the power shift to the South. He said Tinubu’s emergence has finally confirmed the earlier position of the forum to back the southern presidency against the North, which he said is currently enjoying the seat via President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The APC has decided, at least unlike the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they (APC) selected some- body from the South. Politically, they have done what is right because initially they said they are going to zone it to the South and they have,” said Pogu. The Middle Belt Forum leader however lamented what he called money politics that has taken the centre stage of the democratisation process, stressing that practice has made the entire electoral process lose credibility and is indeed uninteresting.

 

Our Reporters

