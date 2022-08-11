M’Belt Forum: Running mate crisis in PDP, APC self-inflicted

The internal crisis currently rocking the two major parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are both self-inflicted, according to the Middle Belt Forum (MBF). The MBF National President Bitrus Pogu also believes Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is not the only PDP southern governor unhappy with the choice of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the main opposition party’s vice presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential poll.

Wike, who finished second in the presidential primary won by ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, was favourite for the VP slot but was surprisingly rejected. The governor has been at loggerheads with the key leaders of the PDP, and fraternizing with the opposition leaders. In an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi yesterday, Pogu insisted that “the crisis in the PDP is self-inflicted”. According to him, Wike’s protest over his alleged betrayal in the distribution of positions in the party is one of the unfortunate things waiting to befall the party ahead of the polls.

He believes: “Wike’s protest is a tip of the iceberg because I believe there are so many southern governors who are quiet but underground.” The MBF leader traced the lingering squabbles in the PDP to the unfulfilled agreement between the North and South that power should shift to the South in 2023. He faulted the meeting he claimed was convened at the instance of Okowa during which the plan to dump Wike was perfected. Pogu said: “The crisis in the PDP is self-inflicted. In the constitution of the party, they have zoning. However, the issue of balancing between the North and South is the principle of zoning.

“Yes, the PDP envisaged that they will be in power forever for a long time; it didn’t happen. It was truncated in 2015 because some leaders of the party, including their presidential candidate, said in 2015 power should come back to the North. “They conspired and were able to take power and bring it to the North. In 2019, we (socio-cultural groups) were even involved. It was envisaged that power should still remain in the North.

Therefore, other contestants allowed only northerners to contest and we ended up even coming up openly to canvas for Atiku because it was to be a northern term. “So to me, I feel that Wike’s protest is a tip of the iceberg because I believe there are so many southern governors who are quiet but underground, they may be doing one thing or the other.” Pogu also frowned on the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential poll, saying it is “insensitive”. He said: “The plurality of Nigeria plus the current situation of insurgency in the country, whether it is Boko Haram, whether it is ISWAP, whether it is Fulani terrorists as people call them, all of them have Islamic rules. “It is insensitive for anybody in this kind of situation, knowing the security problems in Nigeria to say, he will go for a Muslim/ Muslim ticket. So that problem too is self-inflicted. “Nobody will tell me that Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t know the implication of having a Muslim- Muslim ticket at this time when Muslim groups are out there parading as insurgents and tormenting people, kidnapping here and killing there.”

