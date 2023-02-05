News

M’Belt Forum urges Buhari to probe Nasarawa killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) Sunday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to urgently commence a full scale probe into the reported military air strike in Rukubi community of Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State with graphic pictures of the slain 37 herders and also their cattle.

This, if done, the organisation said, will go a long way to ascertain the claims by the Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and nip the matter in the bud.

National President of the Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who dropped the call in a statement he personally signed, said for now, Governor Samuel Ortom, who has been accused in some quarters as masterminder of the attack should be completely exonerated from the killings.

Dr. Pogu disagreed with Mallam Sanusi’s position on the matter, maintaining that “since the enactment of the anti-grazing law in Benue, there has been no love lost between Governor Ortom and supporters of murderous herdsmen who have always seen the promulgation of the law as targeted against them.”

He observed that in the wake of the introduction of the law, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and other Fulani groups had vowed to ensure the anti-grazing law remains ineffective.

 

