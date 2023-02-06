MBF asks Buhari to probe Nasarawa killings

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday urged the Federal Government to probe the killing of 37 herdsmen and their cattle allegedly by a military airstrike in the Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. In a statement, National President Bitrus Pogu said Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom accused of masterminding the attack should be exonerated from the killings. Pogu disagreed with former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi’s allegation that Ortom was working against pastoralists by the state government’s anti-grazing law as well as setting up a state militia targeting pastoralists.

The group observed that in the wake of the introduction of the law, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and other Fulani groups had vowed to ensure the anti-grazing law remains ineffective. It said: “More worrisome, there have been sparks of violence among border communities between the two states that often culminated into the destruction of lives and property. “Alltheseorchestratedviolenceareaimedat weakening the resolve and commitment of the Benue State Government to implement the antigrazing law described by the herders as obnoxious. “We find the inconsistent reports on the recent alleged killings of Nasarawa herdsmen as yet another ploy to rope Ortom into a matter he is completely innocent of.”

