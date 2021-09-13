MBF backs state govs on open grazing prohibition laws

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has thrown its weight behind the Southern Governors Forum for mobilising its members to enact laws prohibiting open grazing by cattle herders in their respective states.

It has also commended some governors in the Middle Belt region and their state assemblies for their courage in passing Anti-Open Grazing Laws in their states.

The MBF, however, condemned in very strong terms the counter position taken by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) and its twin, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore on the laws enacted to curb incessant conflict between nomadic pastoralists and farming communities across the country. So far, about 12 states in Southern Nigeria have enacted laws banning open grazing.

The passage of the law in the South came after Benue State in the Middle Belt took the initiative to outlaw open grazing.

However, MACBAN and its affiliates have asked their members not to obey these duly passed in several and threatened to make states that attempt to implement such a law ungovernable. In a communiqué issued by the MBF after a two day meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) the forum describes the position of Miyetti Allah as a clear threat to national security.

National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus urged the Federal Government and its security agencies to arrest the leaders of Miyetti Allah and prosecute them under the anti-terrorism laws. Bitrus commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for his resilient stance in the defence of the rights of the Benue people and for his courage and foresight in making the anti-open grazing law even in the face of threats by Miyetti Allah and other forces that seek to enslave the Benue people and the rest of the Middle Belt.

According to Bitrus, Ortom’s foresight on the open grazing was indeed a valid position hence the entire Southern Nigeria has adopted the same position today. He condemned the incessant invasions by the Fulani militia of several communities across the Middle Belt Region in particular, and other parts of the country, stressing that it had assumed a genocidal dimension and smacked of a well calculated ethnic cleansing agenda.

“Against the backdrop of ethnic cleansing being waged by Fulani terrorists in our communities, including the supplanting of our people, NEC resolved that people of the Middle Belt Region should rise up and defend themselves in the face of governments abandoning their constitutional responsibility of defending them or seeming complicit.

“Furthermore, NEC resolves that an attack on any of our communities is henceforth, considered as an attack on all Communities in the Middle Belt Region with the attendant responses and consequences.

“These attacks have left in their wake mindboggling massacres and devastations in our communities and displacement of indigenous Peoples to various Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps. NEC calls on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to return displaced communities to their ancestral lands, given the fact that territory can no longer be acquired in the 21st century by the use of force.

NEC also calls on the government to identify all IDPs in the Middle Belt Region and provide relief materials for them,” the communiqué read.

The MBF also urged the Federal Government to identify, apprehend and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity to justice so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

It also called on the Federal Government to set up a Middle Belt Development Commission (MBDC) to serve as an intervention agency in addressing the challenges caused by the activities of these terrorists.

