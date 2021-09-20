News

MBF blames Mailafia's death on poor healthcare system

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has described the death of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, as a great shock, but blamed it on the poor state of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

 

Mailafia died in the early hours of Sunday at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada after a brief illness.

 

After a few hours of treatment, doctors told him that the facility was not fully equipped to handle the case and therefore referred him to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital where he later gave up the ghost. National Publicity Secretary of MBF, Dr Isuwa Dogo, blamed Mailafua’s death on the failure of the healthcare delivery system in the country.

 

He said: “Even when an attempt was made by foreign health consultants to save the situation, the doctor on duty got angry and said he was not obligated to listen to any foreign consultants that had been brought into the matter with the sole purpose of ensuring nothing goes wrong.”

