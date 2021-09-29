News Top Stories

MBF carpets Northern govs, traditional rulers on power rotation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

…says Northern leaders clever by half

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday took the Northern Governors’ Forum and Traditional Rulers to the cleaners over their opposition to power rotation in the country. The Northern political leaders had at their meeting on Monday in Kaduna claimed that power rotation between the North and South was unconstitutional and charged their counterparts in Southern Nigeria to forget the dream.

But the MBF said the Northern governors and traditional rulers are simply being clever by half and only attempting to hide behind a finger. National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus who responded to the debate late yesterday, reminded the Northern governors that power rotation between the North and South was to avail all zones a sense of belonging in providing leadership in the country.

Bitrus said that it was a huge surprise that the Northern Governors Forum whose members are beneficiaries of power rotation were kicking against power shift to the South. “It’s sad that the Northern Elders’ Forum has turned itself into a forerunner of this treacherous plot against power rotation which has stabilized the political situation and given various parts of the country a sense of belonging. We find it strange that the North under whose leadership Nigeria has continued to perform woefully should even contemplate the idea of retaining power in 2023.

“Over six years of Northern leadership has brought Nigerians to a catastrophe that is unprecedented. Not only have the prosperity for a bright tomorrow retarded, insecurity, unemployment and other societal vices have left its toll on national life. “As a Forum, we find it incomprehensible to understand the basis upon which the North is clamouring for power retention.

By 2023, the North should have forfeited all moral rights to retain power in line with the zoning arrangement of political parties. We cannot allow the North which is now throwing decorum into the air and continue to pursue a selfish agenda that could capsize the ship of the Nigerian state.. “The best the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should do now is to prepare ground for the conduct of transparent polls that would either usher in a presidency to be headed by a Middle Belter or Southerner. Anything short of that is unacceptable to the Middle Belt peoples.

“We call on our people not to be perturbed by the remarks credited to the NGF but to remain vigilant against any attempt to foist a divide-and -rule ploy that is aimed at weakening our collective resolve to stand as a one united people committed to the protection of our people, land and heritage,” the MBF leader said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

California sets one-day record increase in coronavirus deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  California on Tuesday set another grim record in coronavirus deaths, increasing by 171, the largest one-day rise since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally of county data. With over 473,000 total confirmed cases, California is the worst-hit state in the country and added 10,000 new cases on Tuesday. New York still has […]
News

Edo poll: Deliver 10 wards for APC, Ize –Iyamu charges electorate

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

Cajetan Mmuta Benin   All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, may have taken the battle to the door steps of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Osarodion Ogie as he charged the people of Ikpoba- Okha Local Government Area, to ensure that they […]
News

Saraki, Gana canvas for unity in Kogi PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana have emphasised unity and internal democracy as short route for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regain power in Kogi State. PDP lost the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, but Saraki and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica