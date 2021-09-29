MBF carpets Northern govs, traditional rulers on power rotation

…says Northern leaders clever by half

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday took the Northern Governors’ Forum and Traditional Rulers to the cleaners over their opposition to power rotation in the country. The Northern political leaders had at their meeting on Monday in Kaduna claimed that power rotation between the North and South was unconstitutional and charged their counterparts in Southern Nigeria to forget the dream.

But the MBF said the Northern governors and traditional rulers are simply being clever by half and only attempting to hide behind a finger. National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus who responded to the debate late yesterday, reminded the Northern governors that power rotation between the North and South was to avail all zones a sense of belonging in providing leadership in the country.

Bitrus said that it was a huge surprise that the Northern Governors Forum whose members are beneficiaries of power rotation were kicking against power shift to the South. “It’s sad that the Northern Elders’ Forum has turned itself into a forerunner of this treacherous plot against power rotation which has stabilized the political situation and given various parts of the country a sense of belonging. We find it strange that the North under whose leadership Nigeria has continued to perform woefully should even contemplate the idea of retaining power in 2023.

“Over six years of Northern leadership has brought Nigerians to a catastrophe that is unprecedented. Not only have the prosperity for a bright tomorrow retarded, insecurity, unemployment and other societal vices have left its toll on national life. “As a Forum, we find it incomprehensible to understand the basis upon which the North is clamouring for power retention.

By 2023, the North should have forfeited all moral rights to retain power in line with the zoning arrangement of political parties. We cannot allow the North which is now throwing decorum into the air and continue to pursue a selfish agenda that could capsize the ship of the Nigerian state.. “The best the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should do now is to prepare ground for the conduct of transparent polls that would either usher in a presidency to be headed by a Middle Belter or Southerner. Anything short of that is unacceptable to the Middle Belt peoples.

“We call on our people not to be perturbed by the remarks credited to the NGF but to remain vigilant against any attempt to foist a divide-and -rule ploy that is aimed at weakening our collective resolve to stand as a one united people committed to the protection of our people, land and heritage,” the MBF leader said.

Like this: Like Loading...