MBF cautions Sanusi over inflammatory remarks on drone strike

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), the umbrella body of minority ethnic nationalities in northern Nigeria, yesterday warned the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi not to drag Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State into the controversy trailing an alleged airstrike in which some herdsmen lost their lives. About 40 Fulani herders were said to have died in the alleged military air strike which occurred in Akwanaja, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State recently.

Sanusi had, in a viral video, made an attempt to link Ortom to the unfortunate incident. National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus, who gave the warningsaid that while the Forum remains opposed to any form of extra judicial killing, it would not tolerate a situation where innocent people are accused of something they know nothing about and without any proof. Bitrus also expressed displeasure at the hasty manner with which the governor of Nasarawa State also announced the alleged killing of the herdsmen without taking the pains to establish the facts of the incident, thereby leaving the incident to a lot of speculation.

He recalled that since the introduction of the anti-open-grazing law in Benue State there has been no love lost between Ortom and the herdsmen who have always seen the promulgation of the law as targeted against them. In the wake of the enactment of the law, Bitrus said, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and other Fulani groups had vowed to ensure the antigrazing law remains ineffective.

He described the reports on the incident as inconsistent, stressing that Ortom could not have had a hand in the drone strike as it is only the military that has the capacity to deploy drones and other weapons. “We completely disagree with the deposed Kano emir who is reputed to possess a penchant for inflammatory statements and even actions in the past. The MBF calls on him to exercise caution and desist from doing anything that is capable of undermining peaceful co-existence of Nigerians. He should allow the security agencies to do their jobs and stop fuelling crises where there is none,” he said.

