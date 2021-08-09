MBF decries killing, demolition of churches in Borno

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has decried the recent killing of a Nigerian citizen, Ezekiel Bitrus, by men of the Borno Geographical Information System (BOGIS), who were on an operation to demolish a church in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The demolition of the worship centre of the ‘Ekilisiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria’ popularly known as ‘The Brethren in Nigeria’ (EYN), has become the fourth church to be destroyed in the last six years.

National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Dr. Isuwa Dogo, said the demolition of the Church was done without recourse to due process.

Dogo said: “We deplore such an attitude and call on the Borno State Government to checkmate those determined to foster a culture of religious discrimination.”

