News

MBF decries killing, demolition of churches in Borno

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has decried the recent killing of a Nigerian citizen, Ezekiel Bitrus, by men of the Borno Geographical Information System (BOGIS), who were on an operation to demolish a church in Maiduguri, Borno State.

 

The demolition of the worship centre of the ‘Ekilisiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria’ popularly known as ‘The Brethren in Nigeria’ (EYN), has become the fourth church to be destroyed in the last six years.

 

National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Dr. Isuwa Dogo, said the demolition of the Church was done without recourse to due process.

 

Dogo said: “We deplore such an attitude and call on the Borno State Government to checkmate those determined to foster a culture of religious discrimination.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A litany of unresolved murder cases

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

For nearly two decades, several personalities have been murdered in controversial circumstances in Delta State. For several years running, investigations are still ongoing with many of the cases already cold with no headway. In this report, DOMINIC ADEWOLE in Asaba, chronicles a list of cases that have occurred in the state with no resolution in […]
News

Nasarawa inaugurates automated flood warning machine

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has inaugurated an automated early warning flood machine in Umaisha in Toto Local Government Area of the state, with a call on the community to protect the equipment. He said the machine was installed to alert communities residing along the riverine areas of early warning flood before it […]
News

No-fly zone: FG plotting emergency rule in Zamfara –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the no-fly zone declared in Zamfara State is a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference in Abuja, said the APC has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica