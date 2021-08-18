News

MBF expresses outrage over killings in Plateau

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday, expressed outrage over last weekend’s killing of some travellers in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The forum described it as a dastardly act which could have been avoided if security agencies had acted on the series of unwarranted killings that occurred previously in the same vicinity. National Publicity Secretary, MBF, Dr Isuwa Dogo, who reacted to the incident on behalf of the forum, said the display of apathy by the security forces in containing previous massacres in Irigwe land, must have encouraged the perpetuation of such heinous crimes.

Dogo recalled that many communities in Plateau State came under attacks by killer herdsmen in recent weeks without the security forces making any genuine efforts to confront the invaders and secure these communities. He said: “Before now, several communities in Irigwe land have come under assaults, leading to the killing of no fewer than 70 people, while hundreds of houses and large swathes of farmlands destroyed.

“Strangely, even after these vicious attacks that have turned these communities into killing fields, the security forces have remained awfully silent and inactive in bringing these criminals to justice. “Considering the circumstances surrounding the weekend killings involving travellers that were said to be returning to Ekiti and Ondo states, after attending an Islamic function in Bauchi, there is the need for the security agencies to investigate the incident with a view to establishing the real identities of these slain travellers and those behind these killings,” he said.



