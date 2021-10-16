News

MBF lauds Senate over e-transmission of election results

Posted on Author Cephas Iorheme Comment(0)

National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu yesterday commended the Senate for bowing to pressure from Nigerians by amending the Electoral Act to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the procedure for the transmission of election results during the forthcoming general elections.

The Middle Belt leader also threw his weight behind the agitations for zoning of the presidency, explaining that it will further address the prolong dominance and perpetuation of some ethnic nationalities in power and allow other geopolitical zones an opportunity to be in power. Dr. Pogu stated this while speaking in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He also applauded the National Assembly for voting in support of direct primaries system for elections, saying that it will regulate the activities of “money bags,” who he said are using money to influence election results. “Zoning is not a constitutional issue, but we feel that we need to balance things up to move this country forward.

But a time will come, when nobody will care where the president comes from. So if we actually practice true federalism, we will overcome this challenge, but for now, the need for zoning is very paramount to address imbalances,” Dr. Pogu noted

Our Reporters

