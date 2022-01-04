News Top Stories

MBF to Buhari: End insurgency, tackle economic woes before you go

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of necessity, end the worsening insecurity under his watch that has given rise to killing of innocent citizens, return internally displaced persons (IDPs) back home, and tackle excruciating economic hardship Nigerians are passing through before he quits office next year. The Forum also admonished Nigeria’s eligible voters to exercise their franchise creditably by electing credible leaders from national to local levels to ensure a more effective representation that will make life more meaningful to the  people. National President of MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, stated this in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi. Pogu noted with concern the prolonged stay of IDPs in camps with no proper response to their plights by the government, and expressed optimism that with the procurement of the Tucano Aircraft the relevant security apparatus would rise up and crush the insurgents to guarantee free movement of Nigerians on the roads as well as the lives of the rural dwellers. “We feel and hope that given now we have a more sophisticated machinery for the army, the Air Force and others, we are hoping that they will be put to use so that these in

 

surgents will be crushed and Nigerians will be free to move without fear of being kidnapped, molested or killed on our roads, and Nigerians in the villages will have peace. “We are also hoping that in 2022, all people in IDPs camps who were forced out of their homes by terrorists will be returned back to their homes and have their ancestral lands given back to them, so that we can have a Nigeria which we hope we will have. “We are believing also and hoping that in 2022, the economy will improve for the better so that our naira will start having more and greater value that the purchasing power of Nigerians will be enhanced and that we are going to have a more robust economy that all of us can be proud of, and the livelihood of Nigerians will be better than before. “And then, we are hoping that political parties will birth credible candidates for whether governors, presidents, so that we will get through 2022 as a people who are better prepared, better united to have a president, a goverment by 2023 which Nigerians can be proud of.” The MBF chief, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill into law to usher in a more credible election for Nigerians next year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Bakare meets Buhari, calls for unity based on equity, justice

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says those calling for power shift politically immature Pastor Tunde Bakare, head of Citadel Global Community Church, yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa. The cleric, who told State House Correspondents that his visit to the President was private, disclosed that he used the meeting to express what was on his mind, […]
News

Taking BP measurements from both arms reduce heart attack, stroke risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that taking blood pressure measurements from both arms could help save lives.   According to the findings of a new study published in ‘Hypertension,’ a difference in blood pressure between both arms was linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke and death. High blood pressure, […]
News

Brazil’s President tests positive for coronavirus again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday in Brasilia that he has tested positive for coronavirus again, a week after he announced he had become ill with COVID-19, and said he would get tested once more in a few days. Local outlet CNN Brasil had reported the positive test result earlier on Wednesday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica