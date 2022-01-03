MBF to Buhari: End insurgency, tackle economic woes before you go

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of necessity, end the worsening insecurity under his watch that has given rise to killing of innocent citizens, return internally displaced persons (IDPs) back home, and tackle excruciating economic hardship Nigerians are passing through before he quits office next year.

The Forum also admonished Nigeria’s eligible voters to exercise their franchise creditably by electing credible leaders from national to local levels to ensure a more effective representation that will make life more meaningful to the people.

National President of MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, stated this in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi.

Pogu noted with concern the prolonged stay of IDPs in camps with no proper response to their plights by the government, and expressed optimism that with the procurement of the Tucano Aircraft the relevant security apparatus would rise up and crush the insurgents to guarantee free movement of Nigerians on the roads as well as the lives of the rural dwellers.

“We feel and hope that given now we have a more sophisticated machinery for the army, the Air Force and others, we are hoping that they will be put to use so that these insurgents will be crushed and Nigerians will be free to move without fear of being kidnapped, molested or killed on our roads, and Nigerians in the villages will have peace.

“We are also hoping that in 2022, all people in IDPs camps who were forced out of their homes by terrorists will be returned back to their homes and have their ancestral lands given back to them, so that we can have a Nigeria which we hope we will have.

“We are believing also and hoping that in 2022, the economy will improve for the better so that our naira will start having more and greater value that the purchasing power of Nigerians will be enhanced and that we are going to have a more robust economy that all of us can be proud of, and the livelihood of Nigerians will be better than before.

“And then, we are hoping that political parties will birth credible candidates for whether governors, presidents, so that we will get through 2022 as a people who are better prepared, better united to have a president, a government by 2023 which Nigerians can be proud of.”

The MBF chief, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill into law to usher in a more credible election for Nigerians next year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...