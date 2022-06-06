MBF’s support for Southern presidency remains unchanged –Pogu

The leadership of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has said that its earlier support for the emergence of the country’s next president from the South after President Muhammadu Buhari remains unchanged. National president of the MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, restated the position of the forum in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi. Pogu applauded the call by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Southern governors to ensure that they produce a formidable candidate ahead of the party’s convention, stressing that it was indeed the time for the North to quit the stage and allow the South take over the helm of affairs of the country from 2023. Pogu maintained that going by the records of what had transpired since 1999, it is indeed the turn of the South East to produce the next president after the exit of Buhari. “Going by the statistics of what had transpired since 1999; it is the South East that has not gotten anything. The South South had gotten theirs through Jonathan; the South West had a full term of eight years and then vice president for eight years; so the South East deserves it more than any other zone.”

The MBF president opined that the region has competent people who can address the intractable insecurity and economic challenges bedevilling the nation, noting that the would-be president should emerge from equity, fairness and justice. He described as undemocratic the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its ticket to the North, stressing that the idea is, indeed, a plot to cover some atrocities.

“The far North is afraid; they have committed a lot of atrocities against Nigeria and the Nigerian state and they don’t want any progress; they don’t want us to get out of the woods. They are afraid of getting people from the South who would say “let’s restructure, let’s make Nigeria work.”

The Middle Belt leader reaffirmed his earlier call on the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to resign; for he had himself told Nigerians that he would resign if his party succeeds in zoning the position to the North.

“Of course, Ayu should resign. Like I said earlier, in Nigeria, people don’t have shame anymore. They will not resign even if they know that they have done things wrong. They know that we are going to work against them. So, the PDP leadership has messed it up and they will pay for it.

“You know, when you find elective people not being able to read the signs, then it’s an unfortunate thing; it will only mean that they are conspirators,” Dr Pogu stressed.

