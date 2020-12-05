MBGN beauty pageant set to crown successor in Oyo

The Most Beautiful Girl in Oyo State beauty pageant is set to crown a new queen to succeed incumbent, Queen Andreas Adeyemo Adedoyin, in the event’s grand finale. The beauty contest which saw over 512 young ladies register throughout Oyo state, will crown a new beauty queen to succeed the reigning queen Andreas who has held the position since 2019.

The Creative Director, Mr Adesina Oyelami, when speaking to Saturday Telegraph about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the preparation for the event said, the event was originally scheduled to hold on the 1st of October 2020, but had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

He said the 2020 edition of the annual beauty contest, after much deliberation, will hold on the new set date in strict compliance to the preventive measures laid out by NCDC as plans are in place to reasonably cut down on the number of expected guests.

The MBGOS grand finale is scheduled to hold on December 13 at Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, where 33 ladies, each representing a local government area in Oyo State, will contest to be crowned as the MBGOS2020 Queen.

