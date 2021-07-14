MBHS old boys donate to old people’s home, urges creation of education bank

The 1981 set of old students association of Methodist Boys High School (MBHS), Lagos tagged: “The Pacesetters Group,” has reached out to the elderly at the Regina Mundi Old People’s Home, Lagos, with gifts, to mark the graduation thanksgiving of the set. Speaking on the side lines of the 40th graduation thanksgiving of the set, which held at the MUSON Centre in Lagos last weekend, the Chairman of the set, Barrister Adejare Kembi urged the Federal Government to establish an education bank. Kembi stated that the education bank would help indigent students to realise their dreams.

The legal practitioner explained that the recovery period of the bank should be a long time, which he said will make it easy for the children of farmers, artisans and others to access funds from the bank. He revealed that the group donated gift items to and gave out a giant freezer to the SOS Village, Isolo, Lagos to mark the anniversary. “The motto of our school is “Not For Us But For Others.”

therefore; we believe that as products of the society we must give back to society. “When we celebrated our 30th Anniversary, we gave a 50 KV generator to our alma mater. This time around, we have followed the same pattern. We went to Regina Mundi Old People’s Home and gifted them a lot of food items.

“We went to SOS Children Village in Isolo, they told us they have a problem in preserving food, we gave them a giant freezer. “We went to our alma mater and tiled the school; we repaired the offices of the Vice Principal and the councillor. “Also, we endowed prizes of over N500, 000 for the current generation of students. We remembered some of our teachers, we will give them award with monetary rewards tonight,” he said. He then urged the government to put enough security apparatus in place to curb the spate of kidnapping of school children in some parts of the country. He said: “If the government has the security apparatuses in place, if there are kidnappers, arrest.” Also speaking, Chairman of the anniversary Planning Committee, Sir Gregory Enahoro, recalled that MBHS taught them morals, which he said strengthened them to face the world.

While stating that this must have motivated them to give back to the school every decade, Gregory said that education was analogue in their time unlike now that it is technology “Those days, you read and learn hard. Now, you go to Google. If we had all the gadgets you have now at that time, maybe we would have done more,” he said.

