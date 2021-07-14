City Life

MBHS old boys donate to old people’s home, urges creation of education bank

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The 1981 set of old students association of Methodist Boys High School (MBHS), Lagos tagged: “The Pacesetters Group,” has reached out to the elderly at the Regina Mundi Old People’s Home, Lagos, with gifts, to mark the graduation thanksgiving of the set. Speaking on the side lines of the 40th graduation thanksgiving of the set, which held at the MUSON Centre in Lagos last weekend, the Chairman of the set, Barrister Adejare Kembi urged the Federal Government to establish an education bank. Kembi stated that the education bank would help indigent students to realise their dreams.

The legal practitioner explained that the recovery period of the bank should be a long time, which he said will make it easy for the children of farmers, artisans and others to access funds from the bank. He revealed that the group donated gift items to and gave out a giant freezer to the SOS Village, Isolo, Lagos to mark the anniversary. “The motto of our school is “Not For Us But For Others.”

therefore; we believe that as products of the society we must give back to society. “When we celebrated our 30th Anniversary, we gave a 50 KV generator to our alma mater. This time around, we have followed the same pattern. We went to Regina Mundi Old People’s Home and gifted them a lot of food items.

“We went to SOS Children Village in Isolo, they told us they have a problem in preserving food, we gave them a giant freezer. “We went to our alma mater and tiled the school; we repaired the offices of the Vice Principal and the councillor. “Also, we endowed prizes of over N500, 000 for the current generation of students. We remembered some of our teachers, we will give them award with monetary rewards tonight,” he said. He then urged the government to put enough security apparatus in place to curb the spate of kidnapping of school children in some parts of the country. He said: “If the government has the security apparatuses in place, if there are kidnappers, arrest.” Also speaking, Chairman of the anniversary Planning Committee, Sir Gregory Enahoro, recalled that MBHS taught them morals, which he said strengthened them to face the world.

While stating that this must have motivated them to give back to the school every decade, Gregory said that education was analogue in their time unlike now that it is technology “Those days, you read and learn hard. Now, you go to Google. If we had all the gadgets you have now at that time, maybe we would have done more,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
City Life

New abattoir opens in Lagos

Posted on Author Emmanuel Uti

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has announced the employment of 25 veterinary doctors to enhance agricultural improvements in the red meat value chain in the state. He said this at the commissioning ceremony of the newly built semi-mechanised abattoir in Bariga, Lagos, adding that the employment of the doctors was necessary as the state […]
City Life

Regeneration: 1m Otto, Otumara slum dwellers send SOS to Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Patience Ogbo

…as NGO says they are victims of forced eviction Pa Abiodun Ajimoda is 78 and very ill. His sickness began after news reached him that the Lagos State government will soon begin the regeneration of the Otto and Otumara slums in the Ebute-Metta area of the state. Pa Ajimoda, who said he heard of the […]
City Life

Groaning under the weight of inflation

Posted on Author Joy Lasisi

As lockdown gradually eases off, it brought about smile to the faces of many Nigerians but with mixed feelings. There are needs that are left unattended to, people are groaning concerning the prices of food especially, transportation, couple with the final opening of schools which translated to paying school fees season. The pandemic and high […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica