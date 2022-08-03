Metro & Crime

MBJF debunks fake media report on ITF DG

Musa Pam, Jos

The Middle Belt Journalists Forum, (MBJF) has debunked a fabricated online media report which falsely claimed that the Forum once accused the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, of sponsoring Christian militias in Jos axis to forment religious crisis in the Middle Belt region.

The fake story, which is headlined: “ITF DG Joseph Ari on fire for allegedly sponsoring Christian militias to forment religious crisis,” was published by the African Examiner, and some other online platforms.

Reacting to the report, the MBJF, in a press statement on Wednesday, signed and issued by its President, Jonathan Ipaa and Secretary General, Oikeke Igado-Kure, respectively, debunked the report, and described it as smacking of deliberate mischief and malicious intention to misinform and mislead gullible members of the public to achieve the purpose of precipitating bad blood and crisis.

The MBJF further said that the allegation was merely a figment of the malicious and mischievous imagination of the faceless reporter and described it as distressing, unfortunate, completely repugnant to natural justice.

It further threatened to file a law suit against the author of the report and its publishers if they failed to produce documentary evidence of their claims or tender an unreserved apology.

 

Reporter

