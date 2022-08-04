MBJF debunks report on ITF DG

The Middle Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF) has debunked the report that it once accused the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Joseph Ari of sponsoring Christian militias in Jos to foment religious crisis in the Middle Belt. In a statement on Wednesday by Jonathan Ipaa (President) and Oikeke Igado-Kure (Secretary General), the group said the report by an online outfit was “a figment of the malicious and mischievous imagination of the faceless reporter”. It threatened to sue the author of the report and its publishers if they failed to produce documentary evidence of their claims or tender an unreserved apology.
