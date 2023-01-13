MC Casino’s continuous rise to fame

Popular Nigerian comedian, Lawrence Osarenkhoe, aka MC Casino has vowed to leave no stone unturned in his quest for fame.

The comedian who derived his name from a Jim Iyke film titled “Casino,” disclosed in a recent documentary how he rose from a humble beginning as a boy hawking bean cakes (moi moi) on the streets of Benin to find fame and fortune in making people laugh.

A recent inductee into the Kingdom Hall of Fame’s Ambassadors of Cultural Ethics, MC Casino started the year with the Edo Music Festival and Awards 2023 as his first major event of the year.

MC Casino, thrilled the Benin audience with his presence at the Edo Music Festival and Awards 2023, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, where the cream of Nigerian comedians put their wits on display.

The show at Depraisery Event Centre started at 8 pm and lasted well into the small hours of the morning, with MC Casino as co-host and the likes of I Go Dey among awardees and performers alongside Maleke and others.

The popular stand-up comedian, MC, event host, actor and TV personality posted the poster of the event on his Instagram page, @officialmccasino, with a short message “let’s meet here tonite.”

MC Comedian, who started his career as a master of ceremonies and event host, made name also as an On-Air-Personality at Silverbird Benin and a presenter at Rhythm 93.7.

Over time, he transformed from an activist stand-up comedian to become one of Nigeria’s finest comedy skit makers.

The alumnus of Oranto Douglas, Nifor Academy High School and the University of Benin, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and Forestry, has featured at various shows and events across the country alongside top Nigerian comedians like Basket Mouth, Akpororo, I Go Die Bovi and others. His comedy credentials include UNIBEN Best Comedian 2009, Edo Best Upcoming 2010, second runner up at the National Comedy Challenge and Niger Delta Best Campus Comedian 2010.

He embarked on a tour of Europe in August 2022 where he thrilled Nigerians in the diaspora with his comedic performance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...