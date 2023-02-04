MC Hilarious urges entertainers to believe in themselves

Top Nigerian celebrity Hillary Aitanke (aka MC Hilarious) has called on upcoming Nigerian entertainers in the entertainment industry to believe in themselves. He maintained that for the entertainment industry to grow more than what it is now, that both old and upcoming celebrities in Nigeria should be focused and work hard to ensure that the entertainment industry becomes one of the best in the global entertainment industry. According to him: “I thank God for His grace for bringing me to the position that I’ m now.

The road to stardom has not been as smooth as many may think but I’m just too happy that I have been able to surmount all obstacles to ride on the crest of credible performance as a skit maker cum standup act. “To become a star in any area of discipline, you must be ready to face challenges as the road to stardom is not easy particularly when people don’t seem to believe in you, thinking that you cannot do it.

When I came into this industry few years ago, I almost got frustrated but I was determined, but today it is an entirely different story as I have now gained acceptance and my career is blossoming to the glory of God. “It is my dream that Nigeria entertainment industry takes over the entertainment industry in the World. Nigerians are blessed with raw talents. This is why I’m calling on upcoming Nigerian entertainers to always believe in themselves. They must be focused and be determined to be at their best. With the speed at which Nigeria entertainment industry is going, I see us ruling the world in the few years.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...