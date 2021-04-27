MC Makopolo’s Prank Movie begins  rounds of cinema meets, greetings

The cast and crew members of the much talked about Prank Movie: The Human Part Saga created by MC Makopolo and produced by Chigan Madu, which hit all the cinemas nationwide on April 16, has began rounds of cinema meets and greetings.

Since the release of the movie, fans and supporters of MC Makopolo have been trooping in numbers to see the film.

The review on the movie has also been amazing with viewers giving it tombs up, applauding the producers for such an excellent creativity.

It would be recalled that the pre – release party was held at White Deck Resorts and the grand event was honoured by top industry personalities.

Appreciating his fans and teeming followers on social media platforms, MC Makopolo had urged all to continue to support his brand by hitting the cinema to see the much talked about movie.

“We at pranks Nigeria (MC Makopolo) want to use this time to thank everyone who has in one way or another shown us endless love; from the shooting of the project down to the release party on 15th of April. From the cast and crew down to the Tmy Digital Media, to the management of Whitedeck where the release party was held.

“Now that the movie is out in cinemas we would appreciate and encourage you all to go and watch it. This would go a long way in giving this project a meaning.”

The wave making movie is described as a real-life prank experience and one-of-its-kind- in Africa.

The Prank Movie: The Human Part Saga features top budding actors in the likes of Nony Moni, Akindoju April, Jason (aka Cubana White Lion) and James Brown Obialor. Others are Papii J. Ameh, Shima Elizabeth, bikini model and Face of Universe Nigeria Tourism, Tersoo Doris Dooshima, known as Natarshabarbie on Instagram and also an award-winning media personality and host, Melissa, known popularly on social media as @thekweeenmelissa.

