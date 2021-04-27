Arts & Entertainments

MC Makopolo’s Prank Movie begins  rounds of cinema meets, greetings

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The cast and crew members of the much talked about Prank Movie: The Human Part Saga created by MC Makopolo and produced by Chigan Madu, which hit all the cinemas nationwide on April 16, has began rounds of cinema meets and greetings.
Since the release of the movie, fans and supporters of MC Makopolo have been trooping in numbers to see the film.
The review on the movie has also been amazing with viewers giving it tombs up, applauding the producers for such an excellent creativity.
It would be recalled that the pre – release party was held at White Deck Resorts and the grand event was honoured by top industry personalities.
Appreciating his fans and teeming followers on social media platforms, MC Makopolo had urged all to continue to support his brand by hitting the cinema to see the much talked about movie.
“We at pranks Nigeria (MC Makopolo) want to use this time to thank everyone who has in one way or another shown us endless love; from the shooting of the project down to the release party on 15th of April. From the cast and crew down to the Tmy Digital Media, to the management of Whitedeck where the release party was held.
“Now that the movie is out in cinemas we would appreciate and encourage you all to go and watch it.  This would go a long way in giving this project a meaning.”
The wave making movie is described as a real-life prank experience and one-of-its-kind- in Africa.
The Prank Movie: The Human Part Saga features top budding actors in the likes of Nony Moni, Akindoju April, Jason (aka Cubana White Lion) and James Brown Obialor. Others are Papii J. Ameh, Shima Elizabeth, bikini model and Face of Universe Nigeria Tourism, Tersoo Doris Dooshima, known as Natarshabarbie on Instagram and also an award-winning media personality and host, Melissa, known popularly on social media as @thekweeenmelissa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Gospel starlet, Sarai Korpacz, out with ‘Harmony’ to end Southern Kaduna crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Christian Singer, Songwriter and Producer, Sarai Korpacz, is winning over a growing legion of fans, not just for her beautiful voice and uplifting compositions, but also for not shying away from topics that are quite important to those living lives devoted to Christ. Building off of her success in 2020, despite obstacles the year has […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy to perform at the 2021 Grammy Award premiere ceremony

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has been confirmed as one of the performers at the 2021 Grammy pre-show which will be livestreamed on GRAMMY.com on March 14. He will perform with Lido Pimienta, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright, and more ahead of the 63rd annual ceremony. Burna Boy is also nominated in the Best Global Music Category alongside […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cardi B shares nude photo of herself on Instagram

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

American rapper Cardi B accidentally shared a topless photo of herself on social media. She, however, took it down after realising her mistake minutes later although not before many had seen it and saved. The superstar rapper later took to her Twitter page where she explained to her fans about the mistake via voice note. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica