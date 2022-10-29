Arts & Entertainments

MC OJB shuts down UK cities with My Experience 3

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

UK -based Nigerian comedian, Olutayo Ojobe, professionally known as MC OJB, held his teeming fans spellbound across three UK cities with his comedy tour, tagged; My Experience 3, having successfully had sold out shows in Liverpool, Milton Keynes and Kent within nine days period. The atmosphere was electrified by OJB and other Nigerian comedians on the bill, as they delivered top notch performances. The tour had a combination of UK – based and Nigeria-based comedians including, Woli Arole, Laffin Gas, MC Mark, Akpos, MC Tururu, ADot Comedian, Demo Pumpin, Edirin Smith, and MC A1.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Yemi Alade bags UN’s Goodwill envoy for devt programme

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has been named as a goodwill ambassador to the United Nations Development Programme. Alade’s appointment was announced via the official Twitter page of the UNDP on September 24.   “We’re pleased to welcome Nigerian superstar @yemialadee as our newest UNDP Goodwill Ambassador! We thank Yemi for being our voice for a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Stage set for Lagos Poetrython spoken word academy

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

All is set for the Lagos Poetrython Spoken word academy, which will hold in Lagos. A gathering of griots and bards and also, a platform for the exhibition of surreal works of arts, this event has expressions in poetry slam, book readings, panel sessions, poetry thon and master classes. Curated by Oloyede Michael Taiwo, the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady narrates how she saw her lover propose to another woman on his Insta-story

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An embittered lady has narrated how her lover proposed to another woman on his insta-story, a man she said reiterated his love for her a night before the incident occurred. In a series of tweets, the lady identified with the Twitter handle @Simply- Dipontsho expressed how heartbroken and devastated she is. In her words: “Last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica