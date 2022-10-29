MC OJB shuts down UK cities with My Experience 3

UK -based Nigerian comedian, Olutayo Ojobe, professionally known as MC OJB, held his teeming fans spellbound across three UK cities with his comedy tour, tagged; My Experience 3, having successfully had sold out shows in Liverpool, Milton Keynes and Kent within nine days period. The atmosphere was electrified by OJB and other Nigerian comedians on the bill, as they delivered top notch performances. The tour had a combination of UK – based and Nigeria-based comedians including, Woli Arole, Laffin Gas, MC Mark, Akpos, MC Tururu, ADot Comedian, Demo Pumpin, Edirin Smith, and MC A1.

