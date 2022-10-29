MC OJB shuts down UK cities with My Experience 3

UK -based Nigerian comedian, Olutayo Ojobe, professionally known as MC OJB, held his teeming fans spellbound across three UK cities with his comedy tour, tagged; My Experience 3, having successfully had sold out shows in Liverpool, Milton Keynes and Kent within nine days period. The atmosphere was electrified by OJB and other Nigerian comedians on the bill, as they delivered top notch performances. The tour had a combination of UK – based and Nigeria-based comedians including, Woli Arole, Laffin Gas, MC Mark, Akpos, MC Tururu, ADot Comedian, Demo Pumpin, Edirin Smith, and MC A1.
Related Articles
Yemi Alade bags UN’s Goodwill envoy for devt programme
Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has been named as a goodwill ambassador to the United Nations Development Programme. Alade’s appointment was announced via the official Twitter page of the UNDP on September 24. “We’re pleased to welcome Nigerian superstar @yemialadee as our newest UNDP Goodwill Ambassador! We thank Yemi for being our voice for a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stage set for Lagos Poetrython spoken word academy
All is set for the Lagos Poetrython Spoken word academy, which will hold in Lagos. A gathering of griots and bards and also, a platform for the exhibition of surreal works of arts, this event has expressions in poetry slam, book readings, panel sessions, poetry thon and master classes. Curated by Oloyede Michael Taiwo, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lady narrates how she saw her lover propose to another woman on his Insta-story
An embittered lady has narrated how her lover proposed to another woman on his insta-story, a man she said reiterated his love for her a night before the incident occurred. In a series of tweets, the lady identified with the Twitter handle @Simply- Dipontsho expressed how heartbroken and devastated she is. In her words: “Last […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)