MC Oluomo breaks into secretariat after announcing withdrawal – NURTW alleges

…tickets worth millions allegedly carted away

Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have accused its suspended Lagos State chairman, Musiliu Adesanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, of breaking into the union’s office and taking hold of tickets and other valuables running into millions. Kazeem Babatunde, a chieftain of the union loyal to the union’s national president, Tajudeen Baruwa, told New Telegraph that loyalists of Akinsanya broke into the union‘s secretariat located at the Oko Oba area of Lagos hours after he announced his withdrawal from the union through a press conference.

“MC Oluomo invaded the union’s secretariat in Oko-Oba and carted away tickets and other valuables belonging to the union and valued at over N40million. This was done hours after the press conference in which he announced his withdrawal from the national body, an indication that he still wants to continue to benefit from the union, but he is not ready to submit to its leadership,” Babatunde said. Also dwelling on the matter at the Abule Egba garage, Akuntunde Esho, a former executive of Ifako Unit, added: “Apart from being a serious case of theft, the invasion of the secretariat by loyalists of the embattled Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) was directly against the announcement made by the Lagos State Government regarding the activities of the union in the state,” another chieftain who spoke against the act, noted.

While claiming that the tickets are still being sold through a loyalist of the suspended caretaker chairman, which contradicts the order of Governor Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the NURTW members called on the Lagos State Government to be decisive as the actions are an affront on constituted authority in the state.

It would be recalled that the national body of NURTW announced the indefinite suspension of Akinsanya on Thursday, March 10 over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body. The union therefore, directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to the state secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.

