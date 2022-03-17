Metro & Crime

MC Oluomo breaks into secretariat after announcing withdrawal – NURTW alleges

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…tickets worth millions allegedly carted away

Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have accused its suspended Lagos State chairman, Musiliu Adesanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, of breaking into the union’s office and taking hold of tickets and other valuables running into millions. Kazeem Babatunde, a chieftain of the union loyal to the union’s national president, Tajudeen Baruwa, told New Telegraph that loyalists of Akinsanya broke into the union‘s secretariat located at the Oko Oba area of Lagos hours after he announced his withdrawal from the union through a press conference.

“MC Oluomo invaded the union’s secretariat in Oko-Oba and carted away tickets and other valuables belonging to the union and valued at over N40million. This was done hours after the press conference in which he announced his withdrawal from the national body, an indication that he still wants to continue to benefit from the union, but he is not ready to submit to its leadership,” Babatunde said. Also dwelling on the matter at the Abule Egba garage, Akuntunde Esho, a former executive of Ifako Unit, added: “Apart from being a serious case of theft, the invasion of the secretariat by loyalists of the embattled Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) was directly against the announcement made by the Lagos State Government regarding the activities of the union in the state,” another chieftain who spoke against the act, noted.

While claiming that the tickets are still being sold through a loyalist of the suspended caretaker chairman, which contradicts the order of Governor Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the NURTW members called on the Lagos State Government to be decisive as the actions are an affront on constituted authority in the state.

It would be recalled that the national body of NURTW announced the indefinite suspension of Akinsanya on Thursday, March 10 over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body. The union therefore, directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to the state secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man bags 50 years jail term for defiling 8-year-old girl

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja has sentenced one Okechukwu Onyeakazi to 50 Years imprisonment for defiling an eight-year-old minor in Lagos. This was even as the Lagos District Prosecutors Office, a sub unit of the Directorate of Public Prosection (DPP), said it handled over 1700 cases at the state’s Magistrate Court in 2020. […]
Metro & Crime

Over 20 farmers killed in suspected herdsmen attack in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Several persons have been killed in armed attacks on communities in Nasarawa State by persons believed to be herdsmen.   Confirmed report has it that gunmen believed to be Fulani herdsmen invaded Chabo, Daa, Wuchi and Tse- Udugh, Hagher and Shankodin largely Tiv communities of Obi, Awe and Lafia local government areas of Nasarswa State […]
Metro & Crime

Baba Ijesha: Court plays forensic video recording of 14-year-old girl

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The video of the 14-year-old girl allegedly defiled by Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju a.k.a. Baba Ijesha was on Wednesday played before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo (Mrs) of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. The video recording, played before the court, contained a forensic interview showing the 14-year-old girl seated on a sofa, while interacting with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica