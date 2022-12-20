MC Oluomo Inaugurates Connecting Grassroots Initiative for Asiwaju/Shettima and Sanwoolu/Hamzat Election bids

Top transports administrator Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya hosted the official inauguration of Connecting Grassroots Initiative- A platform meant to champion the campaign activities of Alhaji Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwoolu respectively.

With Olaiya IGWE, Yomi FASH-lanso, Bimbo Akintola and several other Nollywood stars as members of the initiative, CGI is positioned to corroborate the efforts of other existing campaign groups targeted at ensuring the victory of APC at the polls in 2023.

Veteran Filmmakers Adebayo Salami, Mama Awero and Mama Ereko honored the gathering as Special guests, while Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Sule ALAO Malaika, Small Doctor and King Wasiu Ayinde thrilled guests with the finest of sounds.

The highlight of the event was when the Chief Host, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya distributed 40 Cars to the campaign group as a means of empowering them appropriately.

Top government officials at state and national levels were also in attendance as Honorable Fuad Oki represented Governor Babajide Sanwoolu

