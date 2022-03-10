MC Oluomo, Lagos NURTW withdraw from national body

Following the suspension of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos Council Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), by the national body of the union, Akinsanya and all members of the union have withdrawn their membership from the national body.

Rising from a meeting at the State Secretariat, Agege, Akinsanya said all attempts for an amicable resolution of the crisis with the national body have failed.

He pointed out members have protested to Lagos State Government over the state of affairs in the union.

“Being law-abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all, we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on behalf of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire union rank and file members of the Nationai Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council with over 200 Branches and Zones hereby resolve to immediate withdrawal of our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State and to write the Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and other relevant agencies about our decision,” he said.

Akinsanya called on Lagos Government to take over running of the affairs of the union with the constitution of a Park Management Committee for garages and parks in the state to ensure guarantee peace pending determination of the matter in the interest of public peace.

He said: “It is important to state that our action is in line with section 40 of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended, which provides as follows: Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his or her interests. This means that every person shall be entitled to join an association and exit freely without molestation.

“In view of this and the crisis at hand, Lagos State Government is hereby invited to consider its white paper on Transport Union activities, 2004 section 5C, which states that the government should take over the management of any garage or motor park where there is a crisis until such is resolved by the consultative committee.”

He urged union members to go about their activities without fear of molestation pending when the state government will make announcement on their request.

“If you see policemen in your parks, do not be afraid. They’re on ground to protect us,” he said.

