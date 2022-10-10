MC Oluomo leads Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu rally in Lagos

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State governorship standard bearer, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have embarked on a solidarity walk in major parts of Lagos State. The walk was spearheaded by the Chairman of the states Parks and Garages Management Committee, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo). He had earlier postponed the rally citing logistics challenges. In a statement he signed and posted on his Twitter account, MC Oluomo said: “This is to inform our esteemed members, supporters and lovers that our solidarity walk for the actualisation of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential ambition and the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu/Hamzat will still hold as earlier scheduled. “We implore you all to disregard the earlier postponement notice. Scheduled as follows: Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take-off point: Teslim Balogun Stadium. Termination point: Bolade Oshodi. Time: 9 am. Sorry once again for any inconvenience. Thank you.”

