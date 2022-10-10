Metro & Crime

MC Oluomo leads Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu rally in Lagos

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State governorship standard bearer, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have embarked on a solidarity walk in major parts of Lagos State. The walk was spearheaded by the Chairman of the states Parks and Garages Management Committee, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo). He had earlier postponed the rally citing logistics challenges. In a statement he signed  and posted on his Twitter account, MC Oluomo said: “This is to inform our esteemed members, supporters and lovers that our solidarity walk for the actualisation of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential ambition and the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu/Hamzat will still hold as earlier scheduled. “We implore you all to disregard the earlier postponement notice. Scheduled as follows: Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take-off point: Teslim Balogun Stadium. Termination point: Bolade Oshodi. Time: 9 am. Sorry once again for any inconvenience. Thank you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Terrorists kidnap 22 in Kaduna community after IGP’s visit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Barely 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, patrolled the Abuja- Kaduna Highway, terrorists has kidnapped 22 persons and raided houses in Jere town along the highway, it was learnt.   IGP Usman had on Saturday gone on patrol along the Abuja- Kaduna highway with some senior officers and men with a view […]
Metro & Crime

Hunters vow to help end insecurity in S’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Igbo Hunters, a forest guard arm of a pro-Biafra group,  Indigenous Biafran Warriors (IBW), has condemned the ongoing destruction of life and property in the South East, vowing to salvage the situation. The group told its intelligence units – Inner Security Organ (ISO) and all Red Cap Commandos –  in the  South East and  South-South forests to be ready […]
Metro & Crime

Project 55 Africa organises leadership summit for MAPOLY students, staff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A US-based capacity development and value based leadership organisation, Project 55 Africa, will tomorrow train students and staffers of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, on transformational leadership.   Founder, Project 55 Africa, Mr. Ade Adeyemi, who made this known in a statement said, the organisation is organising the summit for undergraduates, academic and non – academic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica