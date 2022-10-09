Metro & Crime

MC Oluomo leads Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu rally in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Yemi Olakitan

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State governship flagbearer, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have embarked on a solidarity walk in major parts of Lagos.

The walk is spearheaded by the Chairman of the state Parks and Garages Management Committee, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (better known MC Oluomo). He had earlier postponed the rally citing logistics challenges.

In a statement he signed and posted on his Twitter account, MC Oluomo said: “This is to inform our esteemed members, supporters and lovers that our solidarity walk for the actualisation of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential ambition and the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat will still hold as earlier scheduled.

“We implore you all to disregard the earlier postponement notice. Scheduled as follows: Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take-off point: Teslim Balogun Stadium. Termination point: Bolade Oshodi. Time: 9 am. Sorry once again for any inconvenience. Thank you”.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Sunday confirmed the rally via his Twitter handle, accompanying the message with some videos showing MC Oluomo and thousands of supporters.

“This is a single structure in Lagos. There are many layers of this kind of structure built over the years by @officialABAT. But just take this one rub body for your Sunday social media pleasure,” he tweeted.

Thousands of supporters gathered outside the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere walking all the way to Bolade-Oshodi.

This is the second major political rally in the state for Tinubu. The first was held last Monday by women who took to the streets to show their support for the APC presidential candidate.

Security operatives are also on ground to ensure that the rally is peaceful.

 

Reporter

