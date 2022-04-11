News

MC Oluomo’s appointment unconstitutional – Group

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has condemned the recent appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo as Chairman of the newly constituted Lagos Parks and Garages Management Committee by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

 

In a statement, the anticorruption group said the appointment was illegal on the grounds that there is currently no known law in Lagos backing this appointment. It added that going by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) the management of parks, garages and bus stops within the state falls under the purview of the councils, not the state government.

 

The group referred to Section 1(e) of the Fourth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution saying: “The main functions of the local government council are as follows: (e) Establish maintenance and Regulation of slaughterhouses, slaughter slabs, markets, ‘motor parks’ and Public conveniences.

 

Oluomo, who was the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, was sacked by the national body for not showing remorse after his initial suspension for alleged insubordination, abuse of office and incitement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

GOV IKPEAZU CONDOLES WITH GOV EMMANUEL OVER STATE PDP CHAIRMAN, ORS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Lauds Governor Emmanuel’s Industrialisation Drive Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State his Abia State counterpart, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who was in the State to condole with the government and people over the demise of some of their prominent citizens including the former military governor, Otuekong Idongesit Nakanga, and the State Chairman of Peoples Democratic […]
News Top Stories

Dormant account balances, unclaimed dividends: FG’s plan stirs concerns among stakeholders

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Chris Ugwe

The coming into force of the new Finance Act 2020, which among other provisions, allows the Federal Government to “borrow” unclaimed dividends in a listed company and unutilized amounts in a dormant bank account outstanding for six years or more, is stirring concerns among analysts, findings by Saturday Telegraph show. Although the law provides that […]
News

Stakeholders want 37 Lagos LCDAs converted to LGAs

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Constituents of Oshodi/ Isolo constituency 2 at this year’s constituency stakeholders meeting in Ejigbo have requested that the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) be converted to Local Government Areas (LGAs) to enable the generation of more revenue for infrastructural development in the state. A former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica