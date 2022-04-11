MC Oluomo’s appointment unconstitutional – Group

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has condemned the recent appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo as Chairman of the newly constituted Lagos Parks and Garages Management Committee by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement, the anticorruption group said the appointment was illegal on the grounds that there is currently no known law in Lagos backing this appointment. It added that going by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) the management of parks, garages and bus stops within the state falls under the purview of the councils, not the state government.

The group referred to Section 1(e) of the Fourth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution saying: “The main functions of the local government council are as follows: (e) Establish maintenance and Regulation of slaughterhouses, slaughter slabs, markets, ‘motor parks’ and Public conveniences.

Oluomo, who was the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, was sacked by the national body for not showing remorse after his initial suspension for alleged insubordination, abuse of office and incitement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...