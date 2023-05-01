Arts & Entertainments Politics

MC Oluomo’s Son Hails Father For Snubbing Shina Peller At Lagos Event

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The son of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, simply known as MC Oluomo, King West, has reacted after his father insulted a former House of Representative member, Shina Pellers, at a Lagos event.

New Telegraph gathered that a chieftain of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Akin Akinwale, shared the video on Twitter on Monday.

In the viral video, fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, was heard singing in the background while Shina Pellers reached out to MC Oluomo.

It was reported that MC snubbed Shina Peller by making gestures showing that he is not interested in exchanging pleasantry with him.

It is not clear why MC Oluomo treated the former lawmaker in such a manner but reacting via his official Instagram page, King West applauded his father for snubbing the Quilox boss, saying he was showing fake love.

According to him, Shina Peller betrayed his father and yet wanted to exchange pleasantries with him at a public event.

He added that his family doesn’t tolerate fake love.

He wrote: “You betrayed him, you wan come dey Greet am never. I trust my pops.

“No fake love, if you know you know.”

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Christ was a feminist, says Daddy Freeze

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has sparked a debate on social media after he said that Christ was a feminist. He went on to give reasons for his controversial statement.   Daddy Freeze said that Christ firstly showed himself to a woman after he resurrected from the dead.   When asked why Jesus Christ didn’t have […]
Politics

Ondo Assembly declares two lawmakers’ seats vacant

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Seats of two lawmakers have been declared vacant by the Ondo State House of Assembly. The affected lawmakers are Favour Towomewo representing Ilaje constituency 2 and a lawmaker representing Ese Odo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo. According to the Assembly, the move was taken based on the alleged anti party activities of the two lawmakers. The Speaker, […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘We Rise: The Davido Story’ premieres on January 15

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

A new documentary that explores the story of contemporary African music, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, ‘We Rise: The Davido Story,’ is set to premiere on Saturday, January 15. The production, we learnt is the firstever documentary on a 29-year-old African music star, who has won more than 50 awards and has over 80 nominations in a […]

Leave a Comment