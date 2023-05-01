MC Oluomo’s Son Hails Father For Snubbing Shina Peller At Lagos Event

The son of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, simply known as MC Oluomo, King West, has reacted after his father insulted a former House of Representative member, Shina Pellers, at a Lagos event.

New Telegraph gathered that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Akin Akinwale, shared the video on Twitter on Monday.

In the viral video, fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, was heard singing in the background while Shina Pellers reached out to MC Oluomo.

It was reported that MC snubbed Shina Peller by making gestures showing that he is not interested in exchanging pleasantry with him.

It is not clear why MC Oluomo treated the former lawmaker in such a manner but reacting via his official Instagram page, King West applauded his father for snubbing the Quilox boss, saying he was showing fake love.

According to him, Shina Peller betrayed his father and yet wanted to exchange pleasantries with him at a public event.

He added that his family doesn’t tolerate fake love.

He wrote: “You betrayed him, you wan come dey Greet am never. I trust my pops.

“No fake love, if you know you know.”