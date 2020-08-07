McDermot, Mogekwu emerge brand ambassadors

PZ Wilmar has announce the signing of popular Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, alongside notable Chef and Food blogger, Ifeyinwa Mogekwu, also known as Ify’s Kitchen, as ambassadors, for its premium Master brand, Mamador.

Following the announcement, the new ambassadors will now represent the Mamador brand, across its marketing campaigns.

Speaking about the signings, Marketing Manager, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, disclosed that the partnership with Ufuoma McDermott and Ifeyinwa Mogekwu, was borne out of the brands commitment to further promote tasty cooking and healthy nutrition, as well as the brand’s desire to foster family bonding and togetherness in Nigeria.

“As a Masterbrand, Mamador exists to inspire tasty nutrition for everyone, every day of the week. We believe tasty meals have the magic to foster family togetherness by involving, bonding over meals and connecting with family members through new dishes, sharing recipes, cooking together and enjoying good food.

An excited Ufuoma during the signing, said, “I am pleased with the opportunity to partner with the Mamador Brand. Mamador is a brand my family and I are already used to and enjoy, so it is quite an honour to now represent the brand, this means a lot to me and I look forward to promoting family togetherness through making, sharing and enjoying tasty and nutritious meals with Mamador.”

Popular food blogger, Ifeyinwa, who also expressed her joy about the partnership, said that a good and healthy nutrition plays an important role in the overall health and wellbeing of families. This truth, the Mamador brand has advocated over the years and I am glad to be part of its advancement. “I am known to showcase and promote the making of tasty and nutritious meals and I am super excited as to the endless possibilities of working with a brand such as Mamador who understands the role tasty and nutritious meals play in bring families together and people generally,” she said.

