MCDN organises workshop for Bayelsa journalists

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa. Comment(0)

In order to keep Bayelsa journalists abreast of the latest way of reporting so that they can hold the public office holders accountable, the United States Consulate in Nigeria at the weekend concluded its virtual capacity-building workshop for them.
Organised by Media Career Development Network (MCDN) Nigeria and funded by the Consulate as part of its post-election programmes after the November 2019 Bayelsa governorship poll, the workshop trained participants on the critical role of the media in ensuring transparency and accountability of the government to the citizens.
In his welcome speech, Lekan Otufodunrin the Executive Director of MCDN charged journalists to be conscious of their social obligations as watchdog of society, in spite of the daunting challenges being confronted by them.
He urged Bayelsa journalists to take responsibility in their career progression and invest in self-development rather than wait for their employers; regretting that media owners no longer accord priority to career development of journalists.
Also a Lecturer from the Lagos State University, Professor Lai Oso, stated the need for ethical guides and safety considerations in reporting conflicts maintaining that “safety of journalists in conflict situations is paramount”.
The virtual workshop drew participants from 14 print and electronic media organisations in the state including New Telegraph.

