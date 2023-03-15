McKinsey: 87 countries mull launch of CBDCs

Global management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company has put the number of countries currently considering launching Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) at 87. Although the firm did not list all the 87 countries, it stated that Sub-Saharan Africa is poised to adopt CBDCs, adding that “the widespread use of M-PESA, a mobile money transfer service, has established a strong social and financial infrastructure for the potential future use of CBDCs.” It pointed out that Nigeria became the first African country to roll out a CBDC, when it launched the eNaira in October 2021. According to Mckinsey, “Ja-maica’s JAM-DEX launched in June 2022 and is the first CBDC to be ratified formally as legal tender. It’s a relatively simple offering, with no advanced use cases (such as cross-border payment for smart contracts).

“JAM-DEX isn’t blockchain based, unlike the Bahamas’ Sand Dollar and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s DCash.” In addition, it noted that the central banks of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launched a Project Aber initiative, that tested the use of a jointly issued digital currency as an instrument for domestic and cross-border settlements between the two countries.

The global management consulting firm, which listed the potential benefits of CBDCs to include cost savings for financial-service providers, increased speed of electronic payment systems, greater access for those without bank accounts and heightened security, however, highlighted what it described as, “concerns around CBDCs.” It said: “While central banks are enthusiastically exploring the potential of CBDC, there are some challenges to be considered as well. When money becomes digital, it also becomes traceable and therefore taxable.

