Business

McKinsey: 87 countries mull launch of CBDCs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Global management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company has put the number of countries currently considering launching Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) at 87. Although the firm did not list all the 87 countries, it stated that Sub-Saharan Africa is poised to adopt CBDCs, adding that “the widespread use of M-PESA, a mobile money transfer service, has established a strong social and financial infrastructure for the potential future use of CBDCs.” It pointed out that Nigeria became the first African country to roll out a CBDC, when it launched the eNaira in October 2021. According to Mckinsey, “Ja-maica’s JAM-DEX launched in June 2022 and is the first CBDC to be ratified formally as legal tender. It’s a relatively simple offering, with no advanced use cases (such as cross-border payment for smart contracts).

“JAM-DEX isn’t blockchain based, unlike the Bahamas’ Sand Dollar and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s DCash.” In addition, it noted that the central banks of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launched a Project Aber initiative, that tested the use of a jointly issued digital currency as an instrument for domestic and cross-border settlements between the two countries.

The global management consulting firm, which listed the potential benefits of CBDCs to include cost savings for financial-service providers, increased speed of electronic payment systems, greater access for those without bank accounts and heightened security, however, highlighted what it described as, “concerns around CBDCs.” It said: “While central banks are enthusiastically exploring the potential of CBDC, there are some challenges to be considered as well. When money becomes digital, it also becomes traceable and therefore taxable.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Energy firm gets COO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Asharami Energy has appointed Henry Menkiti as its chief operating officer to boost ongoing expansion projects aimed at delivering the company’s ambitious production target over the next few years. The Executive Director, Sahara Group and Supervising Director of Sahara’s Upstream Division,   Ade Odunsi, said in a statement that Menkiti’s global expertise of over 30 […]
Business

NIPR, NCC to leverage technology for integration

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Worried by the fading national integration in Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has sought the support of the Nigerian Communications Commission to find solution to the challenge by leveraging communication technology. National integration is the bond and togetherness between people regardless of their caste, creed, religion or gender. It is the feeling […]
Business

WEF to hold 2022 annual meeting in Davos May

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva , said at the weekend that it is not just central bankers who need to fight inflation, but other policymakers have a key role to play, including through boosting vaccinations to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgieva told a World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual panel that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica