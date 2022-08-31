McKinsey: Africa’s fintech revenue may hit $30.3bn by 2025

Africa’s Financialtechnology company’s revenue may soar to $30.3 billion by 2025 — eight times higher than in 2020 — as a growing, young and underbanked population gets more access to internet, McKinsey & Co. has said. The anticipated increase is part of a rapid expansion in financial services income that’s expected to grow to $230 billion from $150 billion over the same period, the consulting company said in a research report published yesterday. About two-thirds of Africa’s 1.3 billion people don’t have a bank account or full access to financial services, and 90 per cent of all transactions on the continent are still cashbased, according to the report. That creates a growth opportunity for fintech companies. “African fintech is emerging as a hotbed for investment, with average deal sizes growing and the proportion of fintech funding in Africa increasing over the past year, bringing jobs and growth to African economies,” McKinsey said. “And the story is only just beginning.” Financial services revenues in Ghana and francophone West Africa will enjoy the fastest growth, with Nigeria and Egypt the next quickest, it said.
Related Articles
Forex: ABCON seeks CBN’s nod to meet retail end demand
RESTORATION ABCON taking steps to ensure that the business of its members is restored The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has solicited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s support in ensuring that Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators continue to sell dollars to retail end forex buyers. In a notice to its […]
Nigeria’s oil revenue hits N1.41trn
…as over recovery surges by N400bn Nigeria raked in N1.41 trillion from oil sector as against its projected N1.01trillion in 2020. The Federal Government, a report by BudgIT, which showed this added, made N1.26 trillion from non-oil revenue sources as against the projected N1.62 trillion for the year. According to the report, the […]
Ecobank Nigeria pledges increased collaboration with CIBN
Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has pledged more support and collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). Speaking during a courtesy visit by the President and Council members of the institute to Ecobank Nigeria’s head office in Lagos, Akinwuntan restated that Ecobank would continue to contribute to the efforts of […]
