McKinsey: Large M&A deals hit $5.9trn in 2021

The value of large deals in the global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) market increased by 67 per cent last year, peaking at $5.9 trillion, as corporations, Private Equity (PE) firms, and Special-Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) toasted nearly 11,000 large deals—up 37 per cent from 2020, a report by McKinsey & Company has said. According to the report, dealmakers in the Americas closed the year as the most active traders, accounting for more than half of M&A deal value worldwide (52 per cent), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (26 per cent) and Asia−Pacific (22 per cent).

The report said: “Corporations continued their pandemic-enhanced scrutiny of business portfolios, aided by corporate leaders who found new reserves of time and attention by dialing in to meetings, rather than racing for planes. The resulting increase in corporate M&A activity accounted for nearly 75 per cent of the value of all large businesses changing hands globally in 2021.

“But PE firms were not far behind. Through the year, they continued their fierce climb, pushing PE deal value up 98 per cent, to $1.5 trillion — a number that would have seemed unfathomable not so long ago. Boosted by successful ‘buy and build’ acquisitions that have become increasingly common in this space, PE firms were not only prodigious buyers but also confident ones, pushing the average value of PE deals up 44 per cent, to $1.3 billion.

“PE firms were not the only outsized dealmakers. With all the shifting gears in the global economy and consumer behavior, many companies continued their dogged pursuit of digital transformation, which helped secure the position of the technology, media, and telecommunications sector (TMT) as M&A’s industry behemoth.”

The report further said: “TMT increased its share of global M&A activity to 34 percent of deal value from 30 per cent a year earlier—and accounted for the six largest deals of the year (led by Discovery-Warner Media, valued at more than $96 billion—more than double the next largest deal). In claiming this terrain, TMT continued a nearly steady five-year climb that allowed it to far eclipse the next five largest sectors in M&A (real estate, followed by industry, energy, health care, and financial services). None of these sectors accounted for more than 11 percent of the global market in 2021.” Commenting on the report, global co-leader of McKinsey’s M&A Practice, Oliver Engert, said: “M&A had an absolutely astounding year in 2021. We broke all previous records.

The massive constriction of markets in 2020 led to a lot of pent-up demand, which released in the third and fourth quarters and spilled right into 2021. Also, with COVID-19, corporations began to rigorously review their assets. Some needed to raise cash quickly. Others took the opportunity to clean up their holdings. That led to a rich set of assets becoming available just when many companies had strong balance sheets, cash flows, and earnings potential—and needed to buy.” On his part, global co-leader of McKinsey’s M&A Practice, Andy West, stated: “What surprised me most about dealmaking in 2021 was just the sheer volume. When people are unsure — about valuations, the economy, or sector performance — they tend to pump the breaks. We certainly saw some of that in early 2020. But the rebound has been shocking.” Oliver added that also supporting 2021 M&A activity was a regulatory climate arguably more accommodating than the context today, along with stimulus infusions, favorable interest rates, more advantageous tax environments, and rising commodity prices, as well as support from PE investors and some SPAC money.

He noted that PE firms have become formidable players in the M&A cycle not only due to deep pockets and finite investment horizons, but also because of their ability to disassociate from quarterly earnings requirements— allowing greater freedom to restructure holdings to reach new performance frontiers. “We’ve seen some wonderful financial returns coming out of these companies. That positive track record just feeds more activity,” he noted.

