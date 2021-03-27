News Top Stories

McKinsey: Nigerian banks may increase provisions for bad loans

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

…says African banks may lose $48bn to virus rebound risks

McKinsey and Company, the worldwide management consulting firm, has said that banks in Nigeria and Morocco may need to further increase provisions for bad loans this year, because, “the current loanloss provisions in those countries may not adequately cover the expected increase in bad debts.” The firm, which stated this in a report titled, “African banking in the new reality”, released yesterday, also said that African banks will need to improve operating efficiencies and quickly curb coronavirus (COVID-19) rebound risks in order to avoid a revenue slump of as much as $48 billion over the next three years.

Although it noted that the impact of the Covid-19 crisis was less severe on banks across the continent than initially expected as governments took steps to ease strain on businesses and interest rates fell, McKinsey said that with the uncertainty occasioned by the pandemic yet to abate, lenders should quickly move to guard against risks.

It stated: “Given the still uncertain trajectory of the pandemic, African banks cannot afford to leave their recovery to chance. If risks are not mitigated, our estimates suggest that the African banking market could lose more than $48 billion in cumulative postrisk revenue by 2024, leading to multiple years of returns below the cost of capital. “While many African banks have already acted boldly to manage the economic fallout of the pandemic and to protect the lives and livelihoods of their staff and customers, now is the time to turn their focus toward growth and resilience postpandemic. Lessons from the 2008 economic crisis suggest that, in times of crisis, speed is everything.

Banks that reacted quickly and decisively during that crisis fared much better in the long term,” the firm added. According to McKinsey, African banks must now begin to focus on post-pandemic growth and driving down costs through technology. The firm said it estimates lenders on the continent will need to increase efficiencies in their operations by at least 20% to 25% to restore returns due to shareholders to pre Covid-19 crisis levels. McKinsey pointed out that while lenders in nations like South Africa and Kenya, that aggressively built reserves to guard against Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), may see an improvement in results this year as provisioning levels relax, their counterparts in Nigeria and Morocco may need to make further provisions for bad debts.

The consulting firm stated: “It is likely that banks in Morocco and Nigeria may need to further increase provisioning levels in 2021, as the current loan-loss provisions in those countries may not adequately cover the expected increase in bad debts.”

Last Tuesday, while reading the communiqué of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the apex bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, stated that: “The MPC noted the performance of the Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs) of the DMBs which showed a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.2 per cent, NPL ratio of 6.3 per cent and Liquidity Ratio (LR) of 40.5 per cent, as at February 2020. “On NPLs, the MPC noted that the ratio remained above the prudential benchmark of five per cent and urged the Bank to sustain its regulatory measures to bring it below the prudential benchmark.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

1970 oil spill: S’Court stops Shell’s application to reverse N17bn compensation to victims

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an application by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited seeking to set aside a N17 billion judgment given against Shell on January 11, 2019 over an oil spill recorded in 1970 in a community in Rivers State. In a unanimous judgement, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court held […]
News

The benefits of adversity

Posted on Author Pastor Tosin

So long as we live in this world we cannot be without tribulation and temptation. It is good that we are sometimes contradicted and that others thinks ill of us or think that we are inadequate, even though we do and mean well to.   Nevertheless, temptations are often very beneficial to us, if yet […]
News

#EndSARS started in National Assembly, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said the campaign to put an end to atrocities of the banned Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) began in the lower chamber. Gbajabiamila disclosed this Monday in Abuja at a Legislative conference with theme ” Legislative investigative powers: Expectations, challenges and way forward” organised by Hallowmace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica