McKinsey: Nigerian banks may increase provisions for bad loans

…says African banks may lose $48bn to virus rebound risks

McKinsey and Company, the worldwide management consulting firm, has said that banks in Nigeria and Morocco may need to further increase provisions for bad loans this year, because, “the current loanloss provisions in those countries may not adequately cover the expected increase in bad debts.” The firm, which stated this in a report titled, “African banking in the new reality”, released yesterday, also said that African banks will need to improve operating efficiencies and quickly curb coronavirus (COVID-19) rebound risks in order to avoid a revenue slump of as much as $48 billion over the next three years.

Although it noted that the impact of the Covid-19 crisis was less severe on banks across the continent than initially expected as governments took steps to ease strain on businesses and interest rates fell, McKinsey said that with the uncertainty occasioned by the pandemic yet to abate, lenders should quickly move to guard against risks.

It stated: “Given the still uncertain trajectory of the pandemic, African banks cannot afford to leave their recovery to chance. If risks are not mitigated, our estimates suggest that the African banking market could lose more than $48 billion in cumulative postrisk revenue by 2024, leading to multiple years of returns below the cost of capital. “While many African banks have already acted boldly to manage the economic fallout of the pandemic and to protect the lives and livelihoods of their staff and customers, now is the time to turn their focus toward growth and resilience postpandemic. Lessons from the 2008 economic crisis suggest that, in times of crisis, speed is everything.

Banks that reacted quickly and decisively during that crisis fared much better in the long term,” the firm added. According to McKinsey, African banks must now begin to focus on post-pandemic growth and driving down costs through technology. The firm said it estimates lenders on the continent will need to increase efficiencies in their operations by at least 20% to 25% to restore returns due to shareholders to pre Covid-19 crisis levels. McKinsey pointed out that while lenders in nations like South Africa and Kenya, that aggressively built reserves to guard against Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), may see an improvement in results this year as provisioning levels relax, their counterparts in Nigeria and Morocco may need to make further provisions for bad debts.

The consulting firm stated: “It is likely that banks in Morocco and Nigeria may need to further increase provisioning levels in 2021, as the current loan-loss provisions in those countries may not adequately cover the expected increase in bad debts.”

Last Tuesday, while reading the communiqué of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the apex bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, stated that: “The MPC noted the performance of the Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs) of the DMBs which showed a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.2 per cent, NPL ratio of 6.3 per cent and Liquidity Ratio (LR) of 40.5 per cent, as at February 2020. “On NPLs, the MPC noted that the ratio remained above the prudential benchmark of five per cent and urged the Bank to sustain its regulatory measures to bring it below the prudential benchmark.”

Like this: Like Loading...