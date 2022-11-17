News

McPherson varsity produces 10 first-class graduates

Ten students of the McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, will graduate at the school’s 7th convocation ceremony with first-class. According to Vice Chancellor Prof. Francis Igbasan, a total of 107 will graduate on Saturday. He said 57 graduates made Second Class Upper, 32 Second Class Lower and eight got Third Class. The institution is owned by FourSquare Church.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Igbasan said the high points of the convocation would include the investiture of the Chancellor, conferment of honorary degrees on some personalities, award of degrees, and presentation of prizes/awards. The VC said: “We don’t just turn out students; we admit and produce quality students.

With the level of education given to them, as far as our institution is concerned, we are proud of our products. “Our students at the Department of Accounting become Chartered Accountants immediately after their graduation because it has been inculcated in their curriculum at the beginning.

 

