MCSN conducts General Council election at AGM

As it prepares for its Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) Ltd/Gte is set to conduct its General Council election.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, indicated that the election scheduled for June 29, the date of the AGM, had become necessary in view of the need to make the board more representative of the various genre of music in the country.

The statement reads: “One of the businesses fixed for the day is the elections into the Board (General Council) of the Society. It is this part of the agenda of the AGM that has generated the most interest as several members of the Society have in the past wondered if elections are ever held into the board.

“Other items on the agenda of the AGM include the receipt and consideration of the Chairman’s report of events and developments as at December 2021.”

