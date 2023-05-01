MCSN Hails Buhari’s Signing Of New Copyright Law

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the new Copyright Act 2022 which was recently signed by him as a parting gift to the creative industry.

In a letter dated 19th April, 2023 and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Society, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, MCSN sincerely thanked the outgoing President for deeming it fit to give a parting gift in the form of a new copyright law to the creative industry.

“We have received with joy and heart filled with gratitude the new Copyright Act 2022, which you recently signed for the creative industry in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We most sincerely thank you for this, as a parting from Your Excellency”, Ayilaran said.

MCSN also thanked the President for the great impact of his administration on the creative sector in the last 7 years during which hard decisions were taken, all of which have repositioned the creative industries to be coming up as a virile economic sector in Nigeria.

“Nigerian music, movies, literally works and artworks among others, are now ranked among the best across the world and yielding multi million dollars for our creators. “Your administration has enabled the emergence of a viable and sustainable structures upon which our creators can rely on to reap the benefits and dividends from their intellectual labour.

“Our organization, the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN), is one of such structures licensed and approved as a collecting society/collective management organization and which has within the last two years distributed various sums of money of over Four Hundred Million Naira (N 400,000,000.00) to music creators in Nigeria and around the world for which many of our creators are able to solve certain of their basic problems.

“MCSN represents the copyright interests of most Nigerian musicians vis-à-vis those of our international foreign affiliates in Nigeria”, Ayilaran added. He also informed the President that as he is rounding up his tour of duty in the service of the country, MCSN considers it very necessary to lend ,”our voice in letting the world know how you have positively impacted the copyright space and you would be forever remain in our good and fond memories”

He also stated that MCSN is very positive that with continuity in governance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) which would be succeeding your administration beginning from May 29th, 2023, the great legacies of his administration would be sustained and greatly improved upon as already pledge by the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In conclusion, Mr Ayilaran said, “ while using this medium to initially congratulate you and your Party (All Progressive Congress) for the success in the recently concluded Federal Elections, we trust that the progress already made in our technological advancement and other sectors of our great country at large would be continued”.