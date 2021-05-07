MD: How 780 infants were delivered at OPM hospital in 2 years

No fewer than 780 babies have been delivered at the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Free Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, in the last two years, the Medical Director (MD), Dr Enighe Ugboma, has said. Ugboma disclosed this at a ceremony to celebrate the second anniversary of the hospital located at Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area, near Port Harcourt. She said the hospital had been providing free maternal healthcare services to both expectant mothers and new mothers without collecting any fee from them.

“April 17, 2021 marked two years that this hospital was inaugurated out of the love that the OPM General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has for the less privileged and the downtrodden in the society “The hospital during the last two years had registered over 1,448 pregnant women for antenatal care; delivered 780 babies that included two sets of triplets and 23 sets of twins. “Every service in the hospital is rendered free of charge to pregnant women. They include: registration, obstetric ultrasound scan, antenatal, consultancy, blood, drugs and vaginal tests as well as caesarean deliveries. “On delivery, every woman is fed daily free of charge while each indigent patient is given a delivery pack containing: baby clothes and toiletries,” she said.

Ugboma added the hospital used to give transport fare to the women after delivery – making their departures from the hospital to their homes a thing of joy. Speaking, the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, said the hospital was built and run from the offerings and tithes of members of the church. He said aside the two free specialist hospitals operated in Ohunku, Abia and Port Harcourt; that OPM had also built 15 schools where students and pupils acquire knowledge free of charge.

“We have also provided free accommodations to many in our estates and awarded scholarships to hundreds of students to study in both local and foreign universities. “OPM did all these and many more through the offerings and tithes from our members – for the benefits of the less privileged, irrespective of their tribes and religion,” he said. Chinyere said he was motivated to embark on the humanitarian works by his passion and commitment to follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ – who loves the poor and the suffering.

“So, we decided to build the hospitals with the mandate to attend to pregnant mothers due to the alarming rates of maternal and infant mortality in the country. “We realised that these avoidable deaths are caused partly because many pregnant women and their husbands do not have access to quality antenatal services. “Because the husbands cannot afford to pay hospital bills, they were not registering their pregnant wives to deliver their babies there. Many pregnant women lose their lives and that of their unborn children due to lack of proper medical care. “So, we are happy that God is using OPM to touch the lives of the people – as the hospital has delivered almost 800 babies in two years of operation,” he added.

Chinyere, however, said the hospital was expensive to run due to the overbearing cost of running its electric generators 24 hours daily, to power medical equipment in the facility. He said it cost the church over N1million monthly to run its electric generators alone, aside maintenance cost and staff salaries, among others. “So, we call on the government to immediately support us by restoring electricity back to this area, considering the many lives the hospital saves daily,” he appealed.

Dr Matt Offeh, the President of OPM Divine Distributors, lauded the General Overseer for not emulating some pastors, who allegedly used funds realised by their churches to buy private jets and live luxurious lifestyles. According to him, OPM which was founded in 2006 had invested hundreds of millions to build and operate the specialist hospitals at no cost to its patients.

One of the beneficiaries, Saratu Musa, a Muslim and a nursing mother of an 11-month-old baby, said she was delivered of her daughter without paying kobo to the hospital. “The hospital took care of me from the antenatal stage to actual delivery. They even fed me and my baby throughout my admission in the hospital,” she said. Mrs Happiness Kingsley, who is six months’ pregnant also, said that the hospital had met all her medical needs, including free antenatal tests, scans, checkups and drugs.

