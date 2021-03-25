Metro & Crime

MD, lawyer arraigned for alleged N1bn theft

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Former Managing Director of an aviation fuelling company, Star Orient Nigeria Limited, Dare Osamo, a lawyer and one other were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba for alleged theft of N1 billion. The defendants – Osamo, Ayoola Olore Abisola (30) and Hussaina Abdulkadir (32) – were arraigned by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, before Magistrate Mrs. A. A. Oshiniyi on a four-count charge bordering on forgery and stealing.

The prosecutor, Mr. Jimoh Joseph, informed the court that the accused had been under investigation for 18 months before they were brought before the court following the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) advice which said they had a case to answer.

When the charges were read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty. Following their not guilty plea, the magistrate, Oshuniyi, granted them bail in the sum of N5 million each with two responsible sureties in like sum and one of them must be blood relation. She further ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and provide details of their residential addresses and evidence of tax payment to the state.

Earlier in their allocutus, counsel to the 1st-3rd defendants O. T. Adebayo and Adejo Mordecia, prayed the court to grant them bail on liberal terms, saying that they had never missed appointments with the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during the period of investigation.

The charge against the defendants reads in part: “That you, Dare Osamo, Ayoola Olore Abisola, and Hussaina Abdulkadir and others at large, sometimes between the year 2016 and 2019 at Star Orient Nigeria Limited at JUH12, Murtala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, did conspire to commit forgery, obtaining money by false pretence and stealing, thereby committing offences punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Christmas eve tragedy: Gunmen kill three policemen, two civilians in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Ortom: It’s an assassination plot on LG chair Less than 24 hours to Christmas, unknown gunmen in the early hours of Thursday invaded the residence of the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Mr. Alfred Avalumun Atera, and killed three policemen and two civilians.   The killing of the people came barely five days after […]
Metro & Crime

Woman delivers baby boy after severing husband’s genitals

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Halima Ali, who allegedly cut off her husband’s penis in Taraba State, was on Wednesday delivered of a baby boy. Halima, of Tella village in Gassol Local, said she cut off the penis of her husband, Mr. Umar Ali, because he was unfaithful. A source at the Specialist Hospital, Jalingo, told […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill policeman, injure another in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Gunmen yesterday attacked policemen at Awkuzu and Neni communities in Anambra State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, said one policeman was killed in the attack. The gunmen also stole guns belonging to soldiers and policemen during the attack. The PPRO, Ikenga, said the command was on top of the situation while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica