MD, lawyer arraigned for alleged N1bn theft

Former Managing Director of an aviation fuelling company, Star Orient Nigeria Limited, Dare Osamo, a lawyer and one other were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba for alleged theft of N1 billion. The defendants – Osamo, Ayoola Olore Abisola (30) and Hussaina Abdulkadir (32) – were arraigned by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, before Magistrate Mrs. A. A. Oshiniyi on a four-count charge bordering on forgery and stealing.

The prosecutor, Mr. Jimoh Joseph, informed the court that the accused had been under investigation for 18 months before they were brought before the court following the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) advice which said they had a case to answer.

When the charges were read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty. Following their not guilty plea, the magistrate, Oshuniyi, granted them bail in the sum of N5 million each with two responsible sureties in like sum and one of them must be blood relation. She further ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and provide details of their residential addresses and evidence of tax payment to the state.

Earlier in their allocutus, counsel to the 1st-3rd defendants O. T. Adebayo and Adejo Mordecia, prayed the court to grant them bail on liberal terms, saying that they had never missed appointments with the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during the period of investigation.

The charge against the defendants reads in part: “That you, Dare Osamo, Ayoola Olore Abisola, and Hussaina Abdulkadir and others at large, sometimes between the year 2016 and 2019 at Star Orient Nigeria Limited at JUH12, Murtala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, did conspire to commit forgery, obtaining money by false pretence and stealing, thereby committing offences punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.”

