MD Umar: What next after years of media trial?

The media, which is the fourth pillar of democracy, should not be transformed into a public court by politicians and men and women of influence.

The vital gap between the convict and accused is somewhat being overlooked by the media by keeping at stake the cardinal principle of “presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”

We have seen in recent times that the media now forms public opinion against a suspect or the accused even before the court takes cognizance of the case. As a result of this, the public is often prejudiced against the accused who stands innocent until proven guilty.

In what was seen as a campaign of calumny in the eyes of many observers, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2016 charged Nigeria’s former Chief of Air Staff, retired Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar with seven counts of money laundering.

The prosecution alleged that Mr Umar diverted funds from the Nigerian Air Force’s account between September 2010 and October 2012 and used the funds to acquire property in choice areas of Abuja and other places in the country.

However, on February 23, after more than five years and many hearings, and several witnesses, the Federal High court in Abuja looked into the matter and dismissed six of the seven money laundering charges filed against Mohammed Umar.

There was also the politics and drama of OPL 245 involving ENI, Royal Dutch Shell, Malabu Oil and Gas and the manner in which officials under President Goodluck Jonathan were dragged into the matter.

There were allegations of corruption, money laundering and unsavoury practices in the transactions. On March 18, 2021, after more than three years, and 74 hearings, and about 200 witnesses, the Italian court looked into the matter and ruled that none of the parties involved in the matter had a case to answer.

In other words, the trial court discharged and acquitted Dan Etete, former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, ENI, AGIP, and Shell.

The question is: what happens when an individual has gone through a media trial and is finally cleared of all charges? Are the accusers going to offer them a public apology and find ways to clean up the mess? There is a saying that it is easier to destroy than to build.

Retired Air Marshal MD Umar and others who have been accused took many years to build their reputations. They have friends and family who adore them. They have communities who look up to them.

Sadly, their detractors took them to trial not only in court but on the pages of newspapers without clear evidence. I am not saying that some people should be above the law. No one is above the law.

But before we drag any individual to court, we have to do our homework diligently. We have to be meticulous in our investigations. And after several years of defamation of character via the media, the honourable thing to do is to apologize publicly.

There have been cases where the court orders the government to pay its victims but they hardly comply. Public office holders must be guided by the pursuit of justice and national interest rather than serve narrow selfish private interests or the desire to even scores with people who have held public office.

And media practitioners should not allow themselves to be used by any politician to tarnish the image of a perceived enemy like it is being alleged that Abba Kyrari allowed himself to be used by Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi to do a dirty job.

The influence of politicians or public office holders, have made many media reports today not to be free of vindictiveness, vendetta or malice, thus affecting the credibility of journalists.

We should not target people just to tarnish their image. There should be substantial evidence when accusing anyone of corruption. In a situation where it is not clear, they should let go.

Nigeria has been made to look like a rogue state in the eyes of Nigerians and the international community where things can never be done right or government business is conducted in such a manner as to promote ulterior motives.

The right thing can still be done to right the wrongs. I think the Attorney General of the Federation should offer a public apology on behalf of the Federal Government as soon as public office holders have been acquitted.

We should stop trying to rubbish those who have served this country under the sun and in the rain in any capacity just because we have some scores to settle.

We should take our institutions and the image of Nigeria into consideration whenever we are being pushed by emotions rather than logic.

“Innocent until proven guilty” should be our guiding principle irrespective of who is being accused of a crime. Yusuf Mohammed is a journalist based in Lagos and can be reached at: yusad4life@ yahoo.com

