MDAs diverting revenue to fund trivialities, says Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has accused some Federal Government revenue generating agencies of flouting the law by refusing to remit into the federation account. He alleged that such monies were often used to finance trivialities. Gbajabiamila made the allegations in Abuja while declaring open the commencement of the medium term expenditure framework (MTEF) and fiscal strategy paper (FSP) revenue consideration with revenue generating agencies organised by the House Committee on Finance.

He said the revenuegenerating agencies of the government had a vital role to play in assisting the government in overcoming the current economic crisis, but that; “there has been a consistent failure to adhere to the revenue remittance agreements to which many of these agencies have been committed.” According to him, “We have credible reports that these desperately needed funds have in many cases been diverted to finance unnecessary trivialities.

At the same time, the government is left scrambling for alternative sources to fund priority projects. “We cannot afford this dynamic, and we will not tolerate it any more. “The legislature remains the keeper of the public purse, with broad constitutional authority to act on behalf of the Nigerian people, to ensure that our collective resources are efficiently administered in service of the public good. “Let no one be in doubt, the House of Representatives will not hesitate to act on our constitutional authority notwithstanding whatever objections may arise”.

