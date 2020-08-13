MDAs diverting revenue to fund trivialities, says Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has accused some Federal Government revenue generating agencies of flouting the law by refusing to remit into the Federation account.

He alleged that such monies are often used to finance trivialities.

Gbajabiamila made the allegations Thursday in Abuja while declaring open the commencement of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) revenue consideration with revenue generating agencies organised by the House Committee on Finance.

He said the revenue-generating agencies of the have a vital role to play in assisting the government in overcoming the current economic crisis but: “There has thus far been a consistent failure to adhere to the revenue remittance agreements to which many of these agencies have committed.”

According to him: “We have credible reports that these desperately needed funds have in many cases, been diverted to finance unnecessary trivialities. At the same time, the government is left scrambling for alternative sources to fund priority projects.

“We cannot afford this dynamic, and we will not tolerate it any more.

“The legislature remains the keeper of the public purse, with broad constitutional authority to act on behalf of the Nigerian people, to ensure that our collective resources are efficiently administered in service of the public good.

“Let no one be in doubt, the House of Representatives will not hesitate to act on our constitutional authority notwithstanding whatever objections may arise.”

He lamented that: “Our country is currently facing a fiscal crisis, compounded by the intense disruption that has been wrought on our economic performance and financial projections by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not the only ones. Nations all over the world, including those we rightly consider to be leading lights, are facing a moment of reckoning that is redefining the way government operates.

“Already, we have had to carry out severe cuts to the 2020 Appropriation Act, while at the same time borrowing more to fund urgent development needs and implement interventions to help the most vulnerable of our citizens get through these trying times with some dignity.”

